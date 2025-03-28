Nigeria Reaffirms Free HIV Treatment Despite Reduced U.S. Support

Addressing the funding situation, Ms Ilori noted that President Bola Tinubu had set aside a budget to ensure that HIV-related services continued uninterrupted.

The National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has confirmed that treatment for HIV in Nigeria remains free, in spite of ongoing funding challenges.

The Director-General of NACA, Temitope Ilori, made this statement on Thursday in Asaba, Delta State, after inaugurating the Paediatric Prevention of Mother-to-Child Transmission (PMTCT) of HIV Accelerated Committee (PPAC).

The committee aims to address the challenges of HIV transmission from mother to child in the state.

She highlighted President Bola Tinubu's commitment to ending HIV in the country, noting the allocation of N300 billion to fight the disease and address other health-related issues in spite of financial constraints.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the US government recently halted funding to support the fight against HIV in Nigeria and other countries. Although that halt was temporarily reversed, the US under new President Donald Trump also cut funding for many health and development projects in Nigeria and other countries through the USAID.

Ms Ilori, however, emphasised that the US government was not Nigeria's only partner in the fight against HIV, as several other countries also supported Nigeria's efforts, particularly in the PMTCT programme.

She noted the collaborative efforts of the federal and state governments, alongside other stakeholders, to combat HIV.

She also explained that the current focus was to address the challenge of mother-to-child transmission in the country.

"We are here to inaugurate the Delta State Prevention of Mother-To-Child Transmission of HIV and the Paediatric HIV Acceleration Committee.

"A similar committee has been inaugurated at the national level, and states, as major stakeholders, are replicating it locally," Ms Ilori said.

She expressed concern that Nigeria had the highest burden of children born with HIV, with the current national infection rate at 1.4 per cent and Delta State's at 1.9 per cent.

However, she stressed that efforts were being made to reduce these numbers.

Ms Ilori said that the newly established committee, which included various stakeholders, aimed to ensure that pregnant women had access to antenatal care.

She encouraged pregnant women to get tested for HIV during antenatal visits.

"If pregnant women test positive, they will receive antiretroviral treatment to reduce the risk of transmitting the virus to their child."

Ms Ilori further assured that HIV drugs remained completely free and available at primary healthcare centres, secondary facilities, and teaching hospitals.

She emphasised that both the test and the treatment were provided at no cost to patients, as the federal government had allocated the necessary resources.

Addressing the funding situation, Ms Ilori noted that President Bola Tinubu had set aside a budget to ensure that HIV-related services continued uninterrupted and that necessary commodities remained available.

"The fight against HIV is a collective effort and together, we can change the narrative."

In his opening remarks, the State Commissioner for Health, Joseph Onojaeme, represented by Philomena Okeowo, permanent secretary of the ministry, stated that the timing of the committee's inauguration was crucial.

He pledged the state's support to eliminate mother-to-child HIV transmission in Delta.

Hobson Rudolf, executive secretary of the Delta State Agency for Control of AIDS (DELSACA), added that the new multi-sectoral committee would work to develop a clear roadmap.

He added that the roadmap's goal was to reduce HIV transmission from mother to child in the state.

"As of now, approximately 62,000 people in Delta State are living with HIV, representing 1.9 per cent of the population.

"HIV drugs are accessible and free at all facilities across the state," he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ceremony also included support from several partners such as WHO, NEPWHAN, SASCP, ECEWS, DPH, and Civil Society Organisations.

Faith-based organisations also pledged their commitment to the shared goals.

In spite of these efforts, reports from UNAIDS indicated that Nigeria continued to struggle with preventing mother-to-child HIV transmission.

According to the 2023 report, about 140,000 children aged 0-14 live with HIV, with 22,000 new infections and 15,000 AIDS-related deaths annually.

"The coverage for PMTCT and pediatric HIV treatment remains below 33 per cent, falling short of the 95 per cent target set by global initiatives.

"The Global Alliance Action Plan to End AIDS in Children, launched in 2021, has yet to achieve optimal coverage," the report said.

