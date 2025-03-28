Nigeria: Death Toll Rises in Nigeria's Meningitis Outbreak

The NCDC called on affected states to strengthen their health systems and collaborate with federal authorities to curb the spread of the disease.

The death toll from the meningitis outbreak in Nigeria has increased to 74 with cases reported in 21 of the country's 36 states as well as Abuja, the Nigerian capital.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) disclosed this on Thursday. It said that in recent weeks, Kebbi, Katsina, and Sokoto states, in north-west Nigeria, bore the brunt of the outbreak.

On Thursday, the Head of Corporate Communication at the NCDC, Sani Datti, said the centre has dispatched Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to the three states to address the rise in suspected cases and deaths of cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM).

More on outbreak

NCDC said that in total for 2025, it has recorded 807 suspected cases across 21 states and Abuja.

"As of 26 March, 2025, a total of 807 suspected cases and 74 deaths have been reported across 21 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), with a case fatality rate (CFR) of 9.2 per cent," Mr Datti said.

The affected states include Kebbi, Katsina, Sokoto, Jigawa, Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Oyo, Bauchi, Ondo, Kaduna, Osun, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Benue, Ekiti, Niger, Plateau and the FCT.

The NCDC further noted that sample collection rates in the hardest-hit states are relatively low, necessitating urgent intervention to bolster surveillance and diagnosis.

Speaking on the outbreak, the Director General of NCDC, Jide Idris, explained that the RRTs, composed of experts in case management, surveillance, and risk communication, will remain in Kebbi, Sokoto, and Katsina States for an initial period of 14 days, with the possibility of an extension if required.

Mr Idris said the team is working with states' health authorities to combat the outbreak.

He said, "Our team includes specialists trained in managing meningitis cases and performing lumbar puncture techniques, which are critical for diagnosis. They are working closely with state health authorities to contain the outbreak and prevent further transmission."

The response objectives include rapid containment of the outbreak, strengthening infection prevention and control (IPC) measures, improving case management, enhancing sample collection, and conducting community engagement activities to raise awareness.

He emphasised the importance of strict adherence to IPC protocols by all response teams to ensure their safety and minimise the risk of transmission.

He also assured Nigerians that the NCDC remains committed to supporting state governments and partners to safeguard public health through timely and effective responses to emerging health threats.

The NCDC called on affected states to strengthen their health systems and collaborate with federal authorities to curb the spread of the disease.

Meanwhile, the agency urged the public to remain vigilant, practice good hygiene, and seek immediate medical attention if symptoms of meningitis appear.

About meningitis

Meningitis is a serious medical condition that occurs when the protective membranes covering the brain and spinal cord, known as meninges, become inflamed.

This inflammation can result from bacterial, viral, fungal, or parasitic infections, as well as non-infectious causes like certain medications or autoimmune disorders.

The severity of meningitis largely depends on its cause, with bacterial meningitis being the most dangerous and requiring immediate medical intervention.

Viral meningitis, while more common, is usually less severe, whereas fungal and parasitic meningitis are rare and typically affect individuals with weakened immune systems.

The symptoms of meningitis can include a severe headache, stiff neck, fever, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, and confusion.

In severe cases, seizures and loss of consciousness may occur. Infants with meningitis may display signs such as irritability, difficulty feeding, and a bulging soft spot on the head.