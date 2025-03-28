Liberia: Eight Qualified for Nimba By-Election

...As NEC Releases Provisional List Of Aspirants

Monrovia-As the electoral process intensifies for the Nimba County Senatorial By-Election scheduled for April 22, 2025, the National Elections Commission (NEC) has unveiled a provisional list of eight aspirants vying to fill the seat left vacant by the late Senator Prince Johnson, who passed away in November 2024 at the age of 72.

The list, which includes independent candidates and representatives from various political parties, is subject to review and potential challenges from citizens, civil society organizations (CSOs), and community-based organizations (CBOs) in Nimba County.

At the same time, NEC has emphasized the importance of transparency and adherence to electoral laws, urging citizens to file written complaints with substantial evidence if they have concerns about any of the candidates. This process ensures that the final list of contenders reflects the will of the people and upholds the integrity of the election.

NEC's provisional list includes, Edith Gongloe-Weh, a native of Gleayee Zorpea in Nimba County District #9. She is a seasoned politician and former Superintendent of Nimba County. Another candidate is Samuel Gongben Kogar the current Representative of Nimba County District #5. He is a veteran politician with a career spanning over a decade and Cllr. Garrison Yealue. Cllr. Yealue, a former Representative of Nimba County District #4, and a founding member of the disbanded NUDP.

Others are R. Matenckay Tingban a former Representative of Nimba County District #9, Mack Gbliwon a former NimbaCounty Inspector and a newcomer to the political scene but a well-known figure in the business community. Another aspirant, Torbor Tee Wonokay Farngalo is a relatively unknown figure in Nimba's political landscape. Little is known about his background, occupation, or educational qualifications, making his candidacy a subject of curiosity and scepticism, and Dr.George Parkinson Gonpu a native of Nimba County District #3 and a seasoned educator and political leader.

The most talked about aspirant is Justin Oldpa Yeazeahnpopularly known as Prophet Key, is a controversial figure in Nimba politics. Known for his abrasive language and confrontational style, Yeazeahn has gained notoriety for his public criticisms of prominent leaders, including the late Senator Prince Johnson and former President George Weah. Despite his lack of a track record in public service, Yeazeahn is appealing to voters as a "son of Nimba" who is committed to serving his community.

The Nimba County Senatorial By-Election presents a critical opportunity for voters to choose a leader who can address the county's pressing challenges and drive sustainable development. With a diverse field of candidates, each bringing unique experiences and visions, the election promises to be a closely contested and pivotal moment for Nimba's future.