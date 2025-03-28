Nigeria: Police Repel Bandits' Attack, Neutralise Notorious Kingpin 'Dan Mudale' in Zamfara

The Zamfara police on Thursday repelled an attack by bandits in Keta town of Tsafe Local Government Area of the state.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau by the Police Public Relations Office of the command, DSP Yazid Abubakar.

The spokesperson said that the police also neutralised a large number of bandits, including the notorious kingpin "Dan Mudale", who had been terrorising Tsafe and its environs.

"At approximately 1540hrs, a good Samaritan reported that a large number of armed bandits had stormed Keta town to perpetrate inhumane acts.

"In response, a joint operation comprising of the Police Mobile Force, (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit, hunters, and Community Protection Guards mobilised and engaged the bandits in a fierce gun battle.

"Regrettably, one PMF personnel, four Community Protection Guard (CPG) members, and two hunters made the ultimate sacrifice during the attack," the police said.

The police said two hunters are receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre in Gusau.

The police reassured the people of the state of its total commitment to restoring peace and urged citizens to report any suspicious behaviour to the security agencies for prompt action..