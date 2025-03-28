Liberia: Why Is UL Silent Amid SUP's Rampage At LFA Headquarters?

editorial

Public concern is mounting over the deafening silence of the University of Liberia (UL) in the wake of a relentless wave of violence attributed to individuals believed to be militants from the campus-based Student Unification Party (SUP).

The latest incident, a brazen act of vandalism, took place at the headquarters of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), where individuals wearing SUP paraphernalia were seen on camera wreaking havoc, destroying property, and brandishing deadly weapons under the guise of a protest.

This lawless display, coupled with a history of unchecked violence, has sparked public outrage. Critics have condemned it as an act of domestic terrorism.

While others have publicly condemned SUP's vandalism at the LFA headquarters and its repeated disruptions at the football house, the University of Liberia's administration has yet to issue a single statement denouncing the group's actions.

The destruction of the LFA headquarters and the subsequent arrest of several University of Liberia students, including Stephen Brown, Momo Buttel, Christian Bryant, and Obadiah Jallah, have only intensified concerns about the unchecked rise of student-led anarchy. These individuals now face a litany of charges, including criminal conspiracy, attempted murder, rioting, aggravated assault, and destruction of property. Yet, despite the gravity of these offenses, UL's administration has remained conspicuously silent, failing to enforce any disciplinary action against the accused.

This inaction has ignited widespread frustration, including from SUP veterans, some of whom have expressed shock and indignation over the lawlessness displayed by SUP. Many are now calling on the University's President, Dr. Layli Maparyan, to take decisive and immediate action.

In a recent letter addressed to the university, a politically motivated group expressed grave concerns about UL's failure to discipline the perpetrators. The group accused the University of Liberia of fostering a culture of impunity by allowing students to engage in unchecked violence.

The group urged Dr. Maparyan to expel the perpetrators immediately and enforce UL's regulations against hooliganism. They denounced the attack as a "terroristic act," calling it a coordinated act of violence, and warned that tolerating such behavior sets a dangerous precedent for the university and the nation.

UL's failure to take swift disciplinary action raises troubling questions about its commitment to upholding its own policies. The University's Student Handbook explicitly prohibits gangsterism and outlines strict disciplinary measures for violent conduct. Yet, by choosing silence, the University of Liberia appears to be undermining its own authority and emboldening further unrest.

Some observers believe that UL is deliberately avoiding confrontation with SUP due to the group's long-standing history of student activism, while others suspect political pressures are preventing the university from holding the perpetrators accountable. Regardless of the reasons, UL's inaction is being interpreted as a sign of administrative weakness and a gross failure of leadership.

Is SUP Above The Law?

No, the Student Unification Party (SUP) of the University of Liberia is not above the law. While SUP, like any student organization, has the right to exist, express opinions, and engage in activities within the university, it is still bound by the laws of Liberia, the regulations of the university, and any governing rules set forth by educational authorities.

Like any other political or social organization, SUP must adhere to the legal framework governing public behavior, freedom of expression, and assembly. If the group engages in illegal activities, violates university policies, or incites violence or unrest, they can face legal consequences, just as any other group or individual would. In Liberia, the constitution guarantees freedoms such as speech, assembly, and association, which student organizations like SUP can utilize. However, these freedoms are not absolute. If SUP, or any member of the organization, violates the law or university regulations, they are subject to legal action or disciplinary measures, depending on the situation. In short, no individual or group, including SUP, is above the law. They must operate within the boundaries of legal and institutional frameworks.

FIFA and International Football Authorities Watching

Beyond the local outrage, international football governing bodies, including FIFA and CAF, are closely monitoring the escalating situation at the Liberia Football Association headquarters. The LFA headquarters, one of FIFA's sponsored legacy projects in Liberia, stands as a landmark achievement under Mustapha I. Raji's leadership. This facility is the first of its kind since the FA's establishment in 1936 and represents a critical investment in Liberia's football infrastructure.

Repeated politically motivated protests and vandalism targeting football properties have now drawn international attention. FIFA and CAF do not tolerate political interference in football affairs, and continued disruptions at the LFA could result in sanctions, funding cuts, or even international bans, further damaging Liberia's footballing reputation.

What's Next for the UL?

With mounting pressure from political and civil groups, Dr. Maparyan now faces a defining moment in her leadership. She must choose between taking decisive action to restore discipline and prevent further anarchy or remaining silent, which would allow UL's reputation to deteriorate and embolden future lawlessness. The public is watching closely. If UL fails to act, it risks tarnishing its legacy as a premier academic institution and eroding public trust. The longer this crisis drags on, the higher the likelihood of a counter-protest or retaliatory violence, a scenario that could plunge the UL campus into deeper chaos.

Should the University continue to turn a blind eye to SUP's unchecked violence, it is time to demand that the international community, including the U.S. Embassy, the United Nations, the European Union, ECOWAS, and the African Union intervene in preventing further destabilization of Liberia's already fragile peace and to hold those responsible for SUP's actions accountable.

The pressure is mounting, and Dr. Maparyan's next move will be pivotal in determining whether the University of Liberia will reclaim its credibility or allow the forces of chaos, led by SUP, to dictate its future.