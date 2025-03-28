Lawmakers and riot police at the Capitol Building, which houses the Liberian legislature.

Monrovia — The Independent National Commission on Human Rights (INCHR) has sounded the alarm over a significant rise in human rights violations across Liberia in 2024, marking a troubling increase compared to previous years.

Addressing a press conference in Monrovia on Wednesday, INCHR Chairperson Cllr. Dempster Brown presented the commission's Annual Human Rights Situation Report. The report, based on data collected by field officers across all fifteen counties, details a surge in abuses despite ongoing government efforts to strengthen the justice system and promote free expression.

Cllr. Brown highlighted a range of escalating violations, including state security brutality, prolonged pretrial detention, rape and gender-based violence, and the persistent failure of rule of law institutions to expedite justice. He noted that these issues have further limited access to justice for many Liberians.

Additional concerns raised in the report include ritualistic killings, mob violence, child labor, and the lack of justice sector capacity to adequately respond to cases. The INCHR expressed disappointment over the government's inability to implement effective measures to combat these violations.

Deteriorating Human Rights Under Boakai Administration

According to Cllr. Brown, Liberia's human rights landscape has worsened under President Joseph Boakai's administration compared to the tenures of former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Weah. He called on the government to take urgent action to reverse the declining trend.

Police Brutality Under Scrutiny

The INCHR also condemned the Liberia National Police (LNP) for its increasing brutality and lack of accountability under the leadership of Inspector General Col. Gregory Coleman. Cllr. Brown pointed to numerous reports of excessive force against civilians, further eroding public trust in the security apparatus.

He disclosed that Inspector General Coleman has consistently ignored invitations from the commission to engage in dialogue and address the growing concerns. The INCHR has called for comprehensive training programs for LNP officers to enhance professionalism and ensure compliance with human rights standards.