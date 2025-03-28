West Africa: Respect the Impending Ruling of the Supreme Court - Ecowas Urges Govt, Lawmakers

Monrovia — The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called on all parties embroiled in the political standoff in Liberia's House of Representatives to respect the impending ruling of the Supreme Court and uphold the nation's democratic principles. The regional body is emphasizing the importance of dialogue and legal procedures in resolving the leadership dispute that has thrown the country's legislature into uncertainty.

A High-Level Political Mission, led by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Nigeria's former Foreign Minister and ex-UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, concluded a series of consultations in Monrovia. The delegation met with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Manneh Weah, Foreign Minister Sarah Beysolow Nyanti, and representatives from the international community. Throughout these meetings, ECOWAS emphasized the urgent need for cooperation and responsible leadership.

"ECOWAS remains steadfast in its commitment to supporting Liberia in maintaining peace, fostering development, and strengthening democratic governance," the regional body stated, underlining the necessity of respecting the judicial process.

The current political impasse stems from a self-declared majority bloc in the House of Representatives, which claims to have installed a parallel legislative leadership, challenging the authority of House Speaker J. Fonati Koffa. The dispute intensified on March 26 when Chief Justice Sie-A-Nyene G. Yuoh openly rebuked the legal team representing the majority bloc, led by Cllr. H. Varney Sherman.

During court proceedings on March 26, Chief Justice Yuoh firmly asserted that the lawmakers' numerical strength did not grant them unilateral authority. "Even if your clients are 100 in number, they don't have the right to impose themselves as the majority bloc," she declared. "Why did you go and designate another Speaker when the elected Speaker is still in office?"

Justice Yuoh also highlighted the lack of legal justification for conducting parallel sessions and questioned the rationale behind the faction's defiance. Responding to the majority bloc's argument that Deputy Speaker Thomas Fallah had presided over their meetings, the Chief Justice asked, "Does the law say that a group of lawmakers can hold a session elsewhere while the elected Speaker is present and summoning them for session?"

Associate Justice Jamesetta Howard Wolokolie further stressed that constitutional procedures must be followed. "Our rules are important to avoid chaos," she stated. Liberia's Constitution requires a two-thirds majority vote and adherence to due process for the removal of a sitting Speaker, which the justices underscored as essential to legislative legitimacy.

Assocaite Justice Yusuf Kaba reminded the lawmakers that "the Speaker must be accorded due process." He pointed out that while parliamentary systems in other nations may allow for swift removal through a vote of no confidence, Liberia's legal framework mandates stricter procedural safeguards.

ECOWAS also expressed concerns about the broader implications of the impasse on Liberia's democratic stability. The delegation stated that regional and international collaboration is critical in navigating this challenging period. Additionally, ECOWAS encouraged Liberia's leaders to develop a clear, actionable roadmap for resolving the leadership crisis in a peaceful and legal manner.