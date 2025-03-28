Liberia: GTMS CEO Alleges Alterations of Documents in New Contract With Govt

Monrovia — The CEO of Global Tracking and Maritime Solutions Holdings Ltd (GTMS Holdings), Sahr Ngegba, has accused his appointed Managing Director of GTMS Liberia, Madam Aminata Bangoura, of cutting him out of a controversial contract renegotiation. Ngegba alleges that Bangoura acted without his consent to manipulate the terms of Liberia's Marine Services Agreement for political gain.

Ngegba claims Bangoura orchestrated the deal without his knowledge to consolidate her influence with the Liberian government. Documents suggest the renegotiated agreement has effectively stripped the UK-based GTMS Holdings of its oversight, transferring control to a politically connected local entity.

In 2018, GTMS Holdings secured a 15-year concession with the National Port Authority (NPA) to operate Liberia's Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) system. However, the revised agreement, while promising financial benefits, has sparked backlash over its opaque renegotiation process. Under the new terms, the Liberian government's revenue share increased from 3% to 40% for the first five years and 45% thereafter. GTMS is also now required to pay all applicable taxes, including a 20% corporate tax. Importers saw fees lowered from $236.25 to $213.75 for a 45ft container and from $130.00 to $95.00 for a 20ft container.

Ngegba accuses Bangoura of unilaterally altering the company's shareholding structure and misrepresenting the new terms to government agencies. Independent analysts reviewing the documents flagged questionable modifications. Key sections were reportedly altered, responsibilities reassigned, and names switched, all while GTMS Holdings' name remained on the agreement.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Was this an administrative oversight, or a calculated attempt to transfer ownership and control without due process?" Ngegba questioned.

Allegations of Influence and Manipulation

Insiders claim Bangoura has used her position to curry favor with government officials. Allegations include unilaterally altering shareholding structures, presenting tampered documents for official recognition, and exploiting political connections to strengthen her grip on the GTMS contract. Furthermore, Bangoura is accused of seeking additional contracts, including ID systems for the Ministry of Labour and pharmaceutical supply chain deals with the Ministry of Health.

Reports also suggest that Bangoura has boasted of having significant influence within the government and legislature, a claim raising concerns about governance integrity in Liberia.

Legal experts suggest that GTMS Holdings may pursue international litigation, exposing Liberia to reputational damage if courts rule in favor of the CEO's claims. The fallout could deter foreign investors wary of entering a market where contracts are seen as vulnerable to political interference.

Corporate Response

In response, the Corporate Communication Department of GTMS Liberia dismissed Ngegba's claims as baseless and undeserving of public concern. The department reaffirmed GTMS Liberia's commitment to its operations and its partnership with the Liberian government.