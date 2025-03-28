Liberia: Majority Bloc Speaker Richard Koon Sued By Wife for Allegedly Withholding Rental Income From Family

Monrovia — Angeline Mamie Worloh Koon, the wife of Majority Bloc's Speaker Richard N. Koon, has filed a lawsuit in the Commercial Court, seeking a proper accounting of the income generated from their joint property.

Mrs. Koon claims that her husband, who manages the property, has failed to provide her with details regarding the proceeds from rental income for over a decade.

Mrs. Koon and Majority Bloc's Speaker Koon have been married for 25 years, since 2000, and they jointly acquired the property in March 2004, located in the Unity Conference Center Community, Hotel Africa Road, Virginia, Montserrado County, Liberia.

The property was registered in April 2004 with both of their names listed in the archives.

The couple developed the property in 2005, constructing five duplexes, each with two apartments, totaling ten apartments. In 2007, they agreed to rent out the units to generate income for their family.

However, according to Mrs. Koon's lawsuit, Speaker Koon has not provided her with any information regarding the rental proceeds, despite managing the property himself.

The lawsuit states that, although Mr. Koon initially provided an income estimate of $5,110.00 for the first year of rentals (2007), Mrs. Koon has not been given any updates on the income generated in the years since. She claims that the speaker has failed to account for the rent proceeds, and despite their joint ownership, he has made decisions about tenants, collected rents, and managed the apartments without her knowledge or involvement.

Mrs. Koon alleges that efforts to obtain information about the property income have been met with resistance, and that Mr. Koon has even instructed tenants not to engage with her regarding rental matters.

This issue, she claims, has been a source of ongoing contention, with a heated argument in 2015 where Mr. Koon told her to go to the apartments and ask tenants for receipts. Since then, she says she has been excluded from any involvement in the management of the property.

In her petition, Mrs. Koon is asking the court to compel her husband to provide a proper accounting of the rental income and grant her the 50% share she is entitled to as a co-owner of the property.