Liberia's Blue Economy Strategy Awaits Full Implementation Amid Promising Economic Prospects

Monrovia — Liberia has developed a national Blue Economy strategy to harness its maritime resources for sustainable economic growth, focusing on areas like fisheries, marine tourism, shipping, and renewable energy, while also promoting environmental stewardship and improved livelihoods.

Dr. John Nyemah Natt Jr., Consultant for the African Union - Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR), who developed the strategy, has called for the urgent implementation of Liberia's Blue Economy Strategy, highlighting its potential to drive sustainable economic growth and environmental resilience.

Speaking on the status of the strategy, Dr. Natt emphasized that while the framework has been validated, full-scale implementation is yet to commence. However, there have been positive signs from the Government of Liberia to securing support for the establishment of a secretariat to implement the strategy.

"We have engaged with the President's Office through the SEG Group to ensure that the strategy is factored into the national agenda for economic prosperity. The President has responded positively to its implementation," Dr. Natt said.

He acknowledged the contributions of the Sustainable Environmental Goals (SEG) Group in championing the strategy both nationally and internationally.

Establishment of Blue Economy Secretariat Key to Implementation

Dr. Natt stressed the need to establish the Blue Economy Secretariat, which will serve as the primary coordinating body for stakeholders, including government agencies, private sector players, and international partners. According to him, the absence of this institutional structure has hindered progress and should be addressed immediately.

"The official launch of the strategy and the operationalization of the Secretariat will mark the beginning of concrete steps toward execution," he added.

Economic Prospects: A Key Driver of GDP Growth

Dr. Natt outlined projections indicating that effective implementation of the Blue Economy Strategy could contribute between 20-30% of Liberia's GDP by 2030. Dr. Natt outlined seven key sectors within the Blue Economy Strategy that require immediate action.

Fisheries and Aquaculture: Actions include sustainable fishery management, aquaculture expansion, and combating illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing through enhanced monitoring of Liberia's EEZ.

Maritime Transport and Port Development: Plans involve expanding Liberia's existing ports--Monrovia, Buchanan, Sinoe (St. Louis), and Harper--while identifying new locations for port development. The strategy also emphasizes improving port efficiency, reducing pollution, and enforcing maritime safety regulations.

The Blue Energy and Marine Biotechnology strategy prioritizes ocean-based renewable energy solutions, such as tidal and wave energy, to supplement Liberia's electricity supply. It aims to ensure a continuous power source throughout the year, independent of seasonal variations.

For the Sustainable Aquatic Tourism, Liberia's water resources will be leveraged for ecotourism, water-based transportation, and riverine tourism hubs. The establishment of tourism agencies and investment in infrastructure will enhance this sector's growth.

For aquatic ecosystem conservation, he said efforts will focus on preserving Liberia's marine and freshwater biodiversity through sustainable management practices and pollution control measures.

In addition, pollution control and waste management measures will be introduced to mitigate marine pollution, regulate industrial waste disposal, and promote environmental sustainability in coastal and aquatic areas.

Research, Innovation, and Capacity Building: The strategy calls for investment in research and innovation to enhance Liberia's knowledge base on blue resources, alongside capacity-building initiatives for relevant stakeholders.

AU-IBAR Support and Upcoming Blue Economy Summit

Dr. Natt revealed that AU-IBAR has secured funding to kickstart the strategy's implementation and has chosen Liberia to host the next edition of the Africa Blue Economy Summit. However, AU-IBAR is requesting a formal letter from the President expressing Liberia's commitment to implementing the strategy and hosting the summit.

The Blue Economy Strategy, developed under Dr. Natt's leadership in collaboration with government stakeholders, international organizations, and private sector representatives, was validated during a workshop at the Cape Hotel. Several government ministries and agencies, including the Ministries of Mines and Energy, Information, Public Works, and Finance and Development Planning, were present. The final document was handed over to the Liberian government for immediate action, but implementation has yet to commence.

Dr. Natt concluded by reiterating that the international community remains willing to support the implementation plan and urged policymakers, private investors, and development partners to collaborate in realizing the vision for Liberia's Blue Economy.

"The time for action is now. The successful implementation of this strategy will not only enhance our national economy but also secure a sustainable future for generations to come," he emphasized.