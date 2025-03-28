Nigeria: NPFL - 'We Won't Disappoint Our Fans' - Ogunmodede Eyes History As Remo Stars Edge Closer to Title

For Ogunmodede, the secret behind Remo Stars' home dominance lies in their commitment to the fans.

Remo Stars continued their unstoppable march towards a historic first-ever NPFL title with a 2-0 win over nine-time champions Enyimba International FC at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne.

The highly anticipated Matchday 31 clash saw Olamilekan Adedayo and Samson Olasupo deliver the crucial goals, solidifying Daniel Ogunmodede's men as the team to beat this season.

With just a handful of games left, the Sky Blue Stars are now on the verge of immortality.

Speaking after the match, head coach Daniel Ogunmodede reflected on the intense battle, the growing pressure of the title race, and the unwavering spirit of his team.

One of the most tense matches of the season

Returning from Super Eagles duty, Ogunmodede admitted that his side felt the weight of expectations heading into the clash against the two-time CAF Champions League winners.

"The last time I was in camp, I heard about the Rivers United match. That brought a lot of pressure."

He praised Enyimba's relentless spirit, acknowledging that their league position does not reflect their quality.

"This was one of the most tense matches of the season, considering the status of the team we played. This is a club that has won the Champions League twice, the biggest in the country. No doubt about that.

"They might be struggling on the table, but the way they played today does not depict that. They came for all three points, and you could see it in their attitude; they never held back."

Despite a nervy opening ten minutes, Remo Stars found their rhythm, gradually seizing control.

"The first ten minutes were really tense for us. We lost a couple of chances within that period. But luckily, we got one in the first half."

At halftime, Ogunmodede said he made a crucial tactical adjustment, shifting focus to midfield control to neutralize Enyimba's attacking threat.

"In the second half, we realized we needed more numbers in midfield to curtail their surge going forward."

The job isn't done yet

With just eight matches remaining including an outstanding for the Ikenne based side, many believe the title race is over. But Ogunmodede is keeping his players grounded.

"We've been getting congratulatory messages, congratulatory songs, and all that. But we still have eight matches to play.

"But, we need to fight for every single point. Every point is very important for us, and we're not getting complacent. It's crucial to remind ourselves that the job is not finished."

When asked when he would consider the league truly won, Ogunmodede's response was firm: "Week 38."

We won't disappoint our fans - 51 games unbeaten at home

Remo Stars' dominance at home has been nothing short of phenomenal. The win over Enyimba extended their unbeaten home streak to 51 matches, making their stadium a true fortress.

Ogunmodede, however, admitted that he never really thought about the streak, as his focus remains on winning every home game.

"Well, I'm happy you said that. I never really thought of it. I only wanted to come onto this pitch and get maximum three points. But hearing it's 51 now? That's good."

Now, he has set his sights on pushing the record even further.

"So we can actually make it 56. We'll be happy to have that," he rounded off.

For Ogunmodede, the secret behind Remo Stars' home dominance lies in their commitment to the fans.

"We don't want to be beaten. We can't disappoint our fans. They're here, they paid money, they risked their lives to be here. And then go back home sad? That's not going to happen. We won't allow that."

One step closer to history

With the finish line in sight, Remo Stars are now closer than ever to making history. The NPFL title is within touching distance, but as Ogunmodede insists, the job is far from finished.

Can the Sky Blue Stars hold their nerve and claim their first-ever league crown? In eight games their fate would be decided.