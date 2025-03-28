Nigeria: NPFL Roundup - Remo Stars Defeat Enyimba, Plateau United Stun Rangers

With just a few matches left, the Sky Blue Stars are edging closer to a historic first league title

Remo Stars delivered a statement victory in Ikenne on Thursday, defeating nine-time champions Enyimba 2-0 to extend their lead at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) to eight points.

With head coach Daniel Ogunmodede back from his Super Eagles assignment, Remo Stars enjoyed an added boost on their bench.

It didn't take too long before the hosts shot into the lead despite the spirited display by Enyimba

The breakthrough for Remo Stars came in the 27th minute off a calm finish by Adedayo Olamilekan.

The hosts maintained their attacking intensity but could not double their lead going into the break.

However, a tactical change by coach Ogunmodede in the 62nd minute proved to be a masterstroke.

He introduced three fresh players, and new signing Samson Olasupo wasted no time making an impact.

With his first touch, he buried a low shot into the bottom corner to effectively seal victory for the Sky Blue Stars.

Enyimba attempted a late push, but Remo Stars' disciplined defence held firm, securing three crucial points.

With 60 points and a game in hand, the Sky Blue Stars are now in full control of their destiny.

Elsewhere in the NPFL El-Kanemi Warriors hold Shooting Stars

Shooting Stars squandered a two-goal lead in Maiduguri, settling for a 2-2 draw against El-Kanemi Warriors.

Gbenga Ogunbote's side dominated the first half, with Gideon Monday opening the scoring in the 35th minute before Sadiq Ibrahim doubled the lead just before halftime.

El-Kanemi responded five minutes into the second half with a well-placed free-kick before grabbing the equaliser 12 minutes from time. The result leaves Shooting Stars in fourth place with 47 points, while El-Kanemi climbs to 12th with 41 points.

Plateau United shock Rangers in Enugu

Defending champions Rangers, International suffered a surprise 1-0 home defeat to Plateau United, as Suleiman Mojereola's 72nd-minute strike proved to be the difference. The victory lifts Plateau United out of the relegation zone, adding more drama to the league's final stretch.

Akwa United boost survival hopes

Akwa United secured a crucial 2-0 win over Niger Tornadoes to move up to 16th place. An own goal and a composed finish from Mare Abson sealed the victory, keeping their hopes of avoiding relegation alive.

With the title race and relegation battle heating up, every game is now a must-win.

But for now, Remo Stars are flying high, just a few steps away from making history.