Ghana: Parliament Approves More Than Gh¢40 Million for Legal Aid Commission Operations

Parliament yesterday approved GH¢40,260,520 for the operations of the Legal Aid Commission in the 2025 financial year.

The allocation aims to strengthen the commission's ability to provide free legal services to the poor and vulnerable, ensuring equal access to justice.

Giving details about the report from the committee ahead of the approval, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Constitutional and Legal Affairs Committee, Alhaji Mahama Shaibu, said the Legal Aid Commission continues to struggle with financial and operational challenges despite being granted full commission status.

"The indigent in Ghana still need access to justice, and cost-effective legal services have been one of the key things we have advocated," he said.

He revealed that there are currently more than 6,000 pending cases at the commission, highlighting the increasing demand for legal aid services.

He bemoaned that many Ghanaians facing legal issues were unable to afford legal representation, leaving them without the support needed to defend themselves in court.

This, he noted, often resulted in wrongful convictions or prolonged legal battles, with some individuals ending up in jail despite being innocent.

According to Alhaji Shaibu, the Legal Aid Commission plays a crucial role in addressing these injustices by providing free legal services to the underprivileged.

However, he explained that without adequate funding, the commission struggles to handle the growing number of cases, leaving many without access to justice.

"Ensuring sufficient financial support for the commission is essential to protecting the rights of the vulnerable and ensuring fair treatment for all under the law," he stressed.

Alhaji Shaibu further noted that more money was need to fully meet the commission's needs.

"The committee practically recommends that the Ministry of Finance provide further funding in a supplementary budget to address the deficiencies in the budget allocation," he added.

Moreover, he stated that the Legal Aid Commission, which was previously an agency, was granted full commission status to enhance its independence and mandate in providing legal representation to individuals who cannot afford lawyers, adding that it however continues to operate with limited resources, affecting its ability to handle cases efficiently.

Alhaji Shaibu then expressed optimism that the budget, though insufficient, offers some relief to the commission.

"Thankfully, the estimates and budget for the year give some room and hope," he added.

With the approved funding, the commission is expected to enhance its service delivery, reduce the backlog of cases, and expand its operations to provide legal assistance to more people across the country.