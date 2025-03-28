Ghana: Trade Minister Reaffirms Govt Support for Private Sector

The Minister of Trade, Agribusiness, and Industry, Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to support the private sector in expanding and creating job opportunities for the youth of the country.

This, she noted, aligned with the government's 24-hour economy policy, which aims to boost industrialisation and economic growth.

The Minister said this when she visited the B5 Plus Group at Prampram as part of her tour of some industries in that enclave yesterday.

Her visit also took her to the Dawa Industrial Zone at Dawa, and Bright International Free Zone at Afienya.

Related Articles

The Minister expressed her admiration for the Dawa Industrial Zone, noting its impressive electricity supply, essential for production.

She encouraged local businesses to trade among themselves, urging them to avoid importing products that can be found in Ghana to strengthen the local economy and currency.

This, she empasised, was one of the surest ways of reducing the country's reliance on foreign imports, thereby reducing the pressure on the cedi.

Mrs Ofosu-Agyare applauded the companies operating in the zone, particularly those in the garment, oil and steel factories, and encouraged others to consider setting up industries there.

She stressed the advantages of the free zone, including litigation-free land, reliable power, and excellent water supply.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Trade By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the addition, Mrs Ofosu-Adjare urged companies to take advantage of these benefits and expressed confidence that the zone would become more attractive once the specialised economic zones legislation was in place.

The Chief Executive Officer (C.E.O) of B5 Plus Groups, Mr Mukesh Thakwani, acknowledged the minister for visiting their facilities and understanding their contributions to the Ghanaian economy and challenges.

He stated that B5 Plus Limited was in the manufacturing of a wide range of iron and steel products and has employed about 15,000 people to reduce the high rate of employment in the country.

On his part, the managing director of Dawa Industrial Zone, Mr Richard Frimpong, said "Dawa offers top-notch facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure on 2,000 acres of industrial land."

"Dawa Industrial Zone aim to provide an excellent manufacturing environment with reliable power, water and supply, and easy access to major transportation networks," he added.

Mr Frimpong said the zone comprised both private and free zone companies, with ongoing production in several businesses.

The General Manager of Greenhouse International Real Estate, Mr Me Wilson Wu, indicted that "The Bright International Free Zone located at Afienya, was a comprehensive new modern city integrating companies, large-scale comprehensive wholesale markets, warehousing and logistics, manufacturing, factories, housing, finance, entertainment, education and property."