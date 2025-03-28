Nigeria: Kwara - 3 to Die By Hanging for Torturing Mechanic to Death

28 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem

Ilorin — A Kwara State High Court on Thursday sentenced three artisans to death by hanging for the murder of Saheed Lawal, a fellow mechanic in Offa Local Government Area.

Justice Adebayo Yusuf convicted Isiaka Jimoh, Lekan Ahmed, and Adebayo Saheed on four counts of conspiracy and culpable homicide.

Prosecuted by the Kwara State Ministry of Justice, the case stemmed from a November 5, 2020 incident at a mechanic workshop where the trio accused Lawal of stealing motor oil.

The charge sheet revealed that the convicts also tortured another artisan, Hamzat Ibrahim, by pouring hot pepper into his ears.

Chief Medical Director of the State General Hospital, Offa, Dr O. M. Abdulsalam, testified that Lawal was dead on arrival at the hospital following extensive medical examinations.

Delivering judgment, Justice Yusuf said, "On the day of the incident, the first and second convicts accused Lawal of theft. Along with the third convict, they tortured him until he lost consciousness.

"The three defendants are to die by hanging until they breathe their last. May God have mercy on them."

