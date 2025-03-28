Nigeria: Ekiti Gov Pledges More Appointments for Muslims

Ado-Ekiti — Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has assured the Muslim community of greater inclusion in his administration, pledging to appoint more Muslims to key government positions.

The governor made this commitment while breaking fast with Muslim leaders and faithful at the Government House, Ado-Ekiti.

He expressed gratitude for their prayers and support, acknowledging their role in maintaining peace and stability in the state.

"I deeply appreciate your continuous support and prayers. I assure you that the number of Muslims in my administration will only increase as my tenure progresses," he said.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Habibat Adubiaro, commended the governor for his commitment to inclusivity, highlighting the appointment of over 50 Muslims into various government roles.

Muslim leaders at the event commended the governor's dedication to equitable representation and assured him of their continued support.