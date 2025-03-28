Nigeria: My Diplomatic Postings in M/East Deepened My Understanding of Islam - U.S Envoy

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, has said his diplomatic experiences in the Middle East deepened his understanding of Islam.

He spoke in Abuja during the distribution of food to over 2,700 fasting Muslims and non-Muslims at the Al-Habibiyyah Islamic Society (AIS) Mosque in Guzape, Abuja.

The envoy, who has served in Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and Lebanon, said: "My experience in these countries has reinforced my view that Islam is a religion of peace, spirituality and charity.

"It shares fundamental values with other faiths, including Christianity and Judaism, particularly in emphasising the duty to care for the less fortunate."

He urged Nigerians to use religion as a means of fostering peace and supporting the underprivileged.

He also urged affluent individuals to embrace the culture of giving, emphasising that reducing poverty contributes to a more peaceful society.

The National Chief Imam of AIS, Sheikh Fuad Adeyemi, said "Islam stands for peace, and the spirit of Ramadan should remind us that fighting is completely prohibited during this holy month," he said.

Former Plateau State Governor, Senator Simon Bako Lalong, urged other organisations to emulate Al-Habibiyyah's charitable activities.

Lalong further noted that poverty and hunger often fuel crises, adding that such initiatives should be encouraged to promote social stability.