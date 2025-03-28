Nigeria: Women Tasked On Business, Retirement Plan

Experts have urged women to thrive in their businesses and plan for their retirement.

The Chief Financial Officer at Leadway Assurance Company Limited, Yemisi Rotimi and Oluwabusola Ayo-Balogun, the Head, Customer Service for NLPC Pension Fund Administrators gave the advice during the 9th anniversary of the Women Without Borders International Foundation.

In her keynote speech, Rotimi emphasised the role of women in the 21st century, urging them to discharge their duties excellently in business and other areas of their lives.

"Becoming a high-performing woman in the 21st century requires a blend of personal growth, professional excellence, and emotional intelligence. It is not enough to simply succeed in one area of life; high-performing women strive to excel across all facets, maintaining balance and resilience while pushing boundaries and breaking barriers," she said.

She advised women in business to embrace key traits of resilience, continuous learning, and goal-setting, describing the principles as the recipes to a holistic approach to high performance.

"By embracing these traits and employing strategies such as networking, mentorship, and self-compassion, women can not only achieve high performance but also inspire others to do the same," she said.

The convener, Olayemi Idowu said the foundation was established with the mission to build women's intrapreneurial and entrepreneurial capacity, as well as engineer new neural pathways for women in today's fast paced business community.

"Our vision is to build both mental and emotional fortress for women via the creation of a knowledge-driven playing ground that viciously attacks the dysfunctionality and conventional reasonings that plagues women in our world," she said.