Zimbabwe: Govt Says Security Services 'On High Alert' Amid Calls for Protests

The government has upped security across the country as disgruntled war vet Blessed "Bombshell" Geza calls for demonstrations against President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Geza has been opposing the extension of Mnangagwa's tenure and demanding his immediate resignation, levelling allegations of corruption, tribalism and cronyism. Earlier this month, he was expelled from Zanu PF, where he was a Central Committee member over allegations of indiscipline.

The war vet has recently done explosive live broadcasts calling on citizens to take to the streets on March 31.

In a statement, Thursday, Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe warned citizens against participating in the planned protests.

"The illegal acts being mobilised undermine the prevailing security, peace and stability. The retrogressive intents should be dismissed with the contempt they deserve. Those fronting the mobilisation should stand warned.

"The country's security services are on high alert to ensure the sustained safety and security of the public. The Zimbabwean Republic Police has made adequate deployments to guarantee an environment conducive to socio-economic development and unhindered movement of people in all parts of the country," reads part of the statement.

Police have since issued a two-month-long prohibition order from March 27 until May 31, barring the carrying of weapons including swords, knobkerries, axes, daggers, machetes and catapults in Harare and Bulawayo.

There has also been a heavy deployment of police officers in both urban and rural areas to maintain peace and order.

Added Kazembe, "May I also remind the public of the need to abide by the provisions of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 24, which is categorical on the maintenance of public order. Equally, I need not emphasize that we are all expected to remain guided by the provisions of Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and Section 164 of the Cyber Security and Data Protection Act on offences relating to electronic communications and materials.

"The relevant instruments would be invoked to deal with those who unlawfully engage in transmitting, broadcasting and distributing data messages to any person, group of persons or to the public with the intent to incite acts of violence against any persons or to cause damage to any property".