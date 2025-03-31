Zimbabwe: March 31 Protests - Wicknell Chivayo Shields Mnangagwa From Militant War Veteran Blessed 'Bombshell' Geza

After sustaining a barrage of threats from combative war veteran Blessed 'Bombshell' Runesu Geza and his acolytes, Zanu PF-linked tenderprenuer Wicknell Chivayo has jumped to shield President Emmerson Mnangagwa from the planned nationwide protests.

Mnangagwa is facing mounting pressure from a disgruntled clique of war veterans, fronted by Geza, who are calling for his ouster, accusing him of presiding over corruption in his failed government.

The protest threats have sent the government into defensive mode, deploying security apparatus to thwart the demonstrations.

Controversial businessman Chivayo, has taken a swipe at Geza, saying the former liberation war combatant lacks political clout and should not be taken seriously.

"Zimbabwe is a peaceful nation, known for its educated and responsible citizens, most of whom carry Christian values and are law-abiding. The reckless call for an illegal uprising and incitement to violence is totally unZimbabwean and must be rejected by every peace-loving citizen.

"At the centre of this chaos is an individual who no longer deserves the respected title of 'Cde' but a chap called Blessed Geza, a useless, failed politician and fugitive from justice, whose only remaining strategy is to provoke instability from his self-imposed exile.

"Expelled from Zanu PF for his dishonourable conduct, Geza has become a political nonentity, desperately trying to stay relevant by leading a criminal cartel of fugitives and bitter opposition remnants," said Chivayo in a social media post.

Chivayo has become a target of Geza's threats, accused of directly benefitting from corruption through government contracts.

Last year, Chivayo was embroiled in controversy after it emerged that he fronted a company awarded a US$100 million tender by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to supply materials for the 2023 general elections.

He was also on a list of individuals--including Kudakwashe Tagwirei --warned by Geza. In a suspicious move, cars were torched Thursday night at the premises of the two business tycoons.

Chivayo said the March 31 protests equate to terrorism against the government.

"To shift from legal and peaceful demonstrations and start burning vehicles, destroying property belonging to innocent individuals, and calling for the violent removal of a government is illegal, treasonous, and easily qualifies as terrorism.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"No serious, patriotic Zimbabwean should entertain this. I urge all citizens to ignore the empty call to protest tomorrow or on any other day called for by anarchists such as Geza. Let us all continue normally with our lives tomorrow and beyond," said Chivayo.

The call to protest against Mnangagwa has laid bare the factional battles simmering within the ruling party.

At Thursday's Zanu PF Central Committee meeting, Mnangagwa read the riot act, warning party members backing Geza.

Chivayo further stated that those harbouring leadership ambitions should wait for Mnangagwa to step down after his term expires in 2028.

"President Mnangagwa still has three full years remaining in his term, and he has publicly pledged to step down at the end of it--as a true constitutionalist. If anyone has ambitions, they must respect party processes and wait for the next congress.

"When that time comes, I personally will support whoever has been democratically elected, with every prayer and every cent I have saved, to ensure we keep Zanu PF as the ruling party forever and ever," he said.