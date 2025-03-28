Nigeria: Bill to Conduct All Elections in Single Day Passes Second Reading At Senate

If the bill passed legislative hurdles, it means that all elections including presidential, governorship, National Assembly, state assembly, and local government elections would be conducted on the same day.

A bill seeking to mandate the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct all elections in Nigeria, ranging from presidential to local government elections on a single day, has passed second reading at the Senate.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session announced the passage during the plenary on Thursday after majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

The bill, sponsored by Saliu Mustapha (Kwara Central), also aimed to reduce the period of campaign and amend the Electoral Act to streamline the electoral process, reduce costs, and provide a specific time for conducting elections, declaration of results and swearing-in of elected candidates.

If the bill passed legislative hurdles, it means that all elections including presidential, governorship, National Assembly, State Assembly, and local government elections would be conducted on the same day.

Nigeria currently holds elections on different days. While the presidential and National Assembly elections are held the same day, the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections are held on another day, usually two weeks apart.

Other objectives of the bill

The bill proposed to amend the Electoral Act to accommodate elected office holders, including the president, vice president, members of the National Assembly, governors and their deputies, members of the State Houses of Assembly, chairmen of local government councils, councillors, members of National Working Committee of political parties to participate in their parties' congresses, conventions, and meetings.

It also aims to establish a clear and predictable schedule for elections, the declaration of results, and the swearing-in of elected officials.

Justification for same-day elections

Mr Mustapha, while leading a debate on the bill, stated that holding elections on different days as currently practiced is Nigeria, is significantly increasing the country's election expenses.

"It is worthy of noting that the 2022 Electoral Act, despite the improvement, hasn't significantly reduced the financial burden of elections on the Federal Government of Nigeria. The proposed amendments aim to create a more efficient and cost-effective electoral process that will enhance greater participation of citizens," he argued.

The lawmaker argued that conducting

all elections on the same day could boost voter participation by reducing election fatigue and making it more convenient for citizens to cast their votes.

He maintained that staggered elections often lead to voter apathy, as people may be unwilling to come out multiple times.

Mr Mustapha also emphasised that holding elections simultaneously could simplify logistics, reduce security challenges, and minimise disruptions to economic activities.

"Same-day elections will also increase voters' turnout and promote greater citizen engagement in the electoral process. It will reduce the cost of elections and promote a more efficient electoral process which will strengthen our democratic institutions and promote an inclusive and participatory democracy that will reduce logistical challenges," he said.

"By adopting this strategy, Nigeria can align itself with best global practices and promote a more efficient and cost-effective electoral process. The ultimate aim is to address the inefficiencies of staggered elections, which are not only costly but also ineffective.

"With same day election, Nigeria can reduce the substantial expenses incurred by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conducting elections over multiple days. This proactive step can help save government funds, which can be allocated to other critical infrastructure development projects," the senator said.

Mr Mustapha referenced countries such as the United States, India, and Brazil, which conduct elections on a single day and urged Nigeria to adopt the practice to enhance credibility and efficiency in its electoral process.

"Mr, President, Distinguished colleagues, nations with larger democracies, such as the United States, India, and Brazil, have successfully implemented same-day elections, demonstrating its effectiveness in reducing costs and enhancing the electoral process.

"Adopting this approach in Nigeria can significantly minimize the financial burden on the government, minimize the economic losses associated with staggered elections and prolonged campaign periods thereby reducing the political tension and uncertainty associated with staggered elections," he stated.

Opposition and concerns

The bill received overwhelming support of the senators, with only Edo North Senator, Adams Oshiomhole, opposing it.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former governor and former national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), expressed concerns about the practicality of voters, especially those in rural areas to manage multiple ballot papers in a single day.

"It is important that we are thorough in lawmaking and that in making laws , laws are meant for today even for the unforseen future. I think we should debate each of the recommendations, the one that I had problem with is the idea of conducting all elections on the same day.

"I do not think majority if the voters, particularly in the rural areas and given the terrain in some parts of the country that one person will be given five or six ballot paper one day to vote and you will not end up having a mix up here and there," he noted.

However, Mr Jibrin assured that the concerns would be addressed at the public hearing stage, where stakeholders, including INEC and civil society organisations, would have the opportunity to contribute.

"Let me remind you that this is the second reading. It will still go to the committee where it will be scrutinised, analyse and then it will go to public hearing." the deputy senate president said.

Previous electoral costs

The financial burden of conducting elections in Nigeria has been a growing concern.

In January, the Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, proposed a total budget of N126 billion for the 2025 fiscal year, during the budget defence session held by the National Assembly joint committee on electoral matters.

A total of N40 billion was approved for INEC in the 2024 budget. The exact amount was proposed in the 2025 budget before the National Assembly but the INEC chairperson said it would not be enough to conduct elections in 2025.

The N126 billion request by the chairperson of the commission represents over a 200 per cent increase from the N40 billion.