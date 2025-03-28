Nigeria: Building Strong National Quality Infrastructure - Strategic Pathway for Nigeria

A strong NQI is built on several pillars, including standardisation, metrology, accreditation, conformity assessment, and market surveillance

Nigeria has taken significant steps toward strengthening its National Quality Infrastructure (NQI) with the approval of its National Quality Policy (NQP) and the establishment of the National Quality Council (NQC) under the Presidency.

These developments mark a strategic move toward enhancing the competitiveness of Nigerian goods and services in both local and international markets.

A well-functioning NQI is crucial for ensuring product and service quality, boosting consumer confidence, increasing exports, and fostering industrial growth.

Without it, Nigerian businesses struggle to meet global standards, limiting their potential for expansion and international trade.

A strong NQI is built on several pillars, including standardisation, metrology, accreditation, conformity assessment, and market surveillance. Recognising this, Nigeria has also established the Nigeria National Accreditation System (NiNAS) to oversee the accreditation of laboratories, ensuring that products and services meet internationally recognised standards.

While NiNAS itself is undergoing accreditation, its role in certifying laboratories is critical in aligning Nigeria's quality assurance mechanisms with global best practices. This will ultimately facilitate trade by making Nigerian products more acceptable in foreign markets.

In addition to these domestic initiatives, international collaboration is playing a key role in strengthening Nigeria's quality infrastructure. The British Standards Institution (BSI), funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), is currently implementing the Standards Partnership Programme in Nigeria.

This initiative aims to support NQI institutions in improving operational efficiency, aligning with international best practices, and fostering a quality-driven culture within Nigeria's business ecosystem.

As part of this effort, the programme is also providing technical support through training and awareness workshops for both public and private sector stakeholders.

These capacity-building initiatives are crucial in ensuring the effective implementation of Nigeria's NQI, equipping businesses and regulatory bodies with the knowledge and skills needed to uphold high standards.

Despite these positive developments, challenges remain. Regulatory enforcement must be strengthened to ensure quality standards are consistently applied across industries.

The proliferation of counterfeit and substandard goods in the market continues to pose risks to consumer safety and economic growth.

Addressing this requires a coordinated effort between government agencies such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), the Weights and Measures Department, and the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS). Enhanced market surveillance, stricter penalties for non-compliance, and increased consumer awareness will be essential in tackling this issue.

Another critical area for improvement is metrology and testing infrastructure. Nigeria must invest in state-of-the-art laboratories and testing facilities to ensure accurate measurements and quality verification across key industries, including agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing.

Expanding the network of accredited laboratories under NiNAS will provide businesses access to reliable conformity assessment services, further strengthening Nigeria's export capacity.

Additionally, digital transformation in quality control presents an opportunity to improve efficiency and transparency. Deploying blockchain technology and digital databases to track product authenticity and certification status can enhance trust in Nigerian products.

Introducing QR codes on product packaging linked to accreditation records will allow consumers and regulators to easily verify compliance.

A quality-conscious culture must be embedded within Nigeria's business environment, to sustain these efforts.

Public awareness campaigns should educate businesses and consumers on the economic and social benefits of quality assurance.

Industry leaders should mentor small and medium enterprises (SMEs) on best practices in quality management, while the government can incentivise compliance by making quality certification a requirement for securing public contracts.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) opening new export opportunities, Nigeria must leverage its NQI to gain a competitive edge.

The ongoing efforts by the National Quality Council, NiNAS, and international partners like the British Standards Institution (BSI) are commendable steps in the right direction.

However, sustained commitment from both the government and the private sector is necessary to translate policies into tangible economic gains.

A robust NQI will not only protect consumers and enhance industrial competitiveness but also position Nigeria as a reliable global trade partner.

By ensuring that "Made in Nigeria" is synonymous with quality and excellence, the country can unlock new economic opportunities, attract foreign investment, and drive long-term growth.

The foundation has been laid--the challenge now is to build upon it and make quality a defining characteristic of Nigeria's economic landscape.