Ganta — An investigation conducted by The Liberian Investigator (TLI) has uncovered that Justin Oldpa Yeazehn, popularly known as Prophet Key, did not register in Liberia and does not have a valid Voter Registration Number, despite being an aspirant for the April 22 Senatorial By-Election in Nimba County.

The upbeat Yeazehn, who has criticized every other contender and continues to present himself as the best suited to replace Senator Prince Johnson, a long-time political godfather of Nimba who died in November 2024 following a protracted ailment, has been caught lying in an attempt to contest the April 22 Senatorial By-Election.

A Voter Registration Number is a ten-digit number assigned to eligible Liberian citizens who are deemed by law mature and qualified to form part of the Final Registration Roll (FRR).

The investigation has uncovered that Yeazehn, one of the certified aspirants for the pending Senatorial By-Election in Nimba, did not register during the last Biometric Voter Registration period in 2023. However, he possesses a Voter Registration Number on a form issued by the National Elections Commission (NEC). The form, a copy of which is in the possession of The Liberian Investigator, bears all biometric information about the controversial aspirant, including a ten-digit number, 03604913266, in the 'Voter Registration Number' space. However, it has been confirmed as incorrect and inconsistent with NEC's official registered voters database.

In a show of approval for the information written on the form, Yeazehn affixed his signature on the document, affirming that he had "read and inspected the particulars" and approved every detail as "correct" and to his "satisfaction." The form was signed on March 11, 2025.

The investigation further confirmed that, as an independent candidate not vying on the ticket of a political party, Prophet Key did not participate in the 2023 Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) and, therefore, does not have an assigned Voter Registration Number.

When contacted, Yeazehn told The Liberian Investigator that he registered and obtained his voter card on April 27, 2027.

"If they say I did not register, then how did I get a copy of the printed form? Just ask them because I got it from the file that NEC had to go through before giving me the printed copy. So, just ask those who are saying I did not register in Liberia," he said via phone.

When requested to provide his voter card as evidence, the aspirant promised to get back to the reporter, claiming he was driving at the time. However, he failed to do so, even up to press time.

Local Voices Finding

Local Voices Liberia (LVL), one of Liberia's leading fact-checking organizations, disclosed in its report yesterday morning that its findings confirmed Yeazehn did not register and does not have a valid voter registration card.

The fact-check came in response to a March 20, 2025, Facebook post by Printiss Domah, secretary-general of the ruling Unity Party Youth Congress in Nimba, in which Domah alleged that Prophet Key did not register in 2023 to vote.

"We have fact-checked this assertion using the National Elections Commission (NEC) Voter Check. The result shows that the claim made by the UP youth stalwart is correct," the fact-checking organization disclosed.

NEC's Response

The National Elections Commission, in response to the issue, stated that it has not yet qualified any candidate to contest the By-Election. Prince Dunbar, Director of Communications and Public Affairs, clarified that those who recently received certificates are merely aspirants who expressed interest in contesting but are yet to be fully vetted and cleared of any disqualifying conditions.

Lied Under Oath

Over the years, Yeazehn has been vocal and critical of former President George Weah and his government officials, accusing them of corruption and dishonesty.

On his Facebook podcast, he was one of the major voices the opposition political parties, including the now-ruling Unity Party, relied on to campaign against the Weah-led government, often using invectives against women he claimed were wives and mothers of the accused.

He has launched his campaign with a series of unconventional promises to the people of Nimba, including free maternal care for all women who give birth to more children to increase Nimba's population and attract more development.

A copy of Yeazehn's form in the possession of TLI contains all his biometric information, including a foreign phone number, signature, and occupation. However, the details have proven unrealistic and disconnected from the truth.

As someone seeking public office, Yeazehn's lack of transparency has brought him under the spotlight. His Biometric Voter Registration number, as provided by the aspirant, could not be verified on the National Elections Commission's website as a valid BVR number. While no direct legal provision exists for disqualification in this specific matter, the NEC Board of Commissioners has the authority to determine the fate of any candidate who lies under oath or commits perjury, which is considered a first-degree misdemeanor under Liberia's Penal Law [Chapter 26].

NEC Denied Hananiah Zoe from Contesting in 2005 for Not Being a Registered Voter

As a precedent, it can be recalled that in 2005, the Commission denied Hananiah Zoe, a presidential candidate at the time, from contesting the election because he was not a registered voter. Zoe, dissatisfied with the NEC's decision, appealed to the Supreme Court but lost the case, as the New Elections Law prohibits unregistered individuals from running for public office.

The New Elections Law of Liberia and the 1986 Constitution outline the requirements for candidates seeking public office through elections.

According to Article 48 of the 1986 Constitution, anyone vying for the post of representative must be at least 25 years old and a registered voter. For the Senate, the Constitution sets the minimum age at 30, with the same requirement of being a registered voter.