Nigeria On the Brink - a Nation in Crisis

opinion

Nigeria, Africa's most populous nation, stands at a dangerous crossroads. The country is on the verge of collapse, plagued by corruption, a failing judiciary, decaying public institutions, and a government that appears more interested in self-preservation than serving its citizens. The promise of democracy has been overshadowed by a system where power and privilege determine who gets justice, quality education, and healthcare, while the masses are left to suffer.

A Judiciary Without Truth and Justice

The foundation of any democratic society is a fair and independent judiciary. Unfortunately, in Nigeria, justice is for sale to the highest bidder. The rich, the powerful, and members of the ruling political party manipulate the legal system to their advantage. Court rulings favor those in government, while the common man struggles to get justice. The failure of the judiciary to hold leaders accountable has created a culture of impunity where corruption thrives unchecked.

A President Held Hostage by His Own Government

The presidency, which should serve as the moral compass of the nation, appears unable to rein in the excesses of corrupt officials. Ministers, governors, and political godfathers act as untouchable overlords, dictating policies for their own benefit. The president's inability or unwillingness to challenge these individuals has emboldened them, making governance a game of personal interest rather than national development.

A Flawed Electoral System

Elections in Nigeria are anything but free and fair. The so-called Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) claims to set regulations but frequently violates its own rules to manipulate election outcomes. Collation procedures are changed at the last minute to accommodate rigging, while election results are altered to favor the ruling party. Instead of being a true expression of the people's will, Nigerian elections have become a contest of who can outmaneuver the other through fraud, vote-buying, and intimidation.

The political party in power uses every corrupt tactic available to maintain control. From bribing electoral officials to deploying security agencies to suppress opposition strongholds, the ruling class ensures that elections remain a tool for their continued dominance rather than a democratic process. Until the electoral system is genuinely reformed and INEC is made truly independent, Nigeria's democracy will remain a façade.

Education: A System Abandoned

Once the pride of the nation, Nigeria's educational system has been deliberately neglected. Public schools, both at the federal and state levels, have become the last resort for the poor, while the children of politicians and the wealthy attend private institutions or study abroad. Schools lack basic infrastructure, qualified teachers are underpaid and demoralized, and learning conditions continue to deteriorate. By abandoning public education, the ruling class has ensured that quality knowledge remains a privilege for the elite, further widening the gap between the rich and the poor.

Healthcare: A Death Sentence for the Poor

Nigeria's hospitals are in ruins. Lack of funding, poor infrastructure, and the mass exodus of doctors seeking better opportunities abroad have crippled the healthcare system. When medical professionals raise concerns, they are silenced or ignored. Meanwhile, government officials steal public funds to seek medical treatment abroad, leaving ordinary citizens to die due to inadequate facilities and a lack of medical personnel. A nation that cannot provide healthcare for its people has failed at its most basic responsibility.

Politics as a Business Venture

Public service in Nigeria has been reduced to a competition for personal enrichment. Instead of governance being a means to improve lives, it has become a tool for looting public funds. Political office is now seen as the fastest route to wealth, with leaders prioritizing their pockets over national progress. The country's vast resources are shared among a select few, while the masses struggle to afford basic necessities.

Corrupt Contracts and Foreign Exploitation

Government contracts in Nigeria have become another avenue for corruption. Inflated projects are awarded to foreign contractors, particularly Lebanese and Chinese firms, who offer kickbacks to government officials in exchange for multi-billion-naira deals. Indigenous contractors are deliberately sidelined, not because they lack the capacity to deliver, but because the government does not want them to uncover the financial manipulations involved.

Even when these foreign companies are awarded contracts, they often rely on Nigerian engineers and labor to execute the projects, raising the question--why not empower local firms directly? The reason is simple: Nigerian leaders prefer secrecy in their corrupt dealings, and foreign firms are more willing to keep their unethical practices hidden. Until the government prioritizes indigenous contractors and ensures transparent contract processes, Nigeria's economy will continue to be exploited for the benefit of a few.

Is There Hope for Nigeria?

Nigeria is in crisis, but all hope is not lost. The people must demand accountability from their leaders. Civil society, the media, and the judiciary must rise above intimidation to fight for justice. Nigerians must resist the culture of silence and speak up against corruption and bad governance. Elections should not be treated as mere rituals but as opportunities to demand real change.

The future of Nigeria depends on its people. The choice is clear: continue on this dangerous path of decay, or rise and reclaim the nation from those who have hijacked it for their selfish interests. The time to act is now.

Uromi-Owu wrote in from Lagos