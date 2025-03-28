West Africa: Ecowas Urges Respect for Supreme Court Ruling

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has called for all stakeholders in Liberia to respect the upcoming ruling of the country's Supreme Court as the nation grapples with a significant political gridlock.

In a strongly worded statement issued on Thursday, March 27, said the appeal came following a high-level political mission dispatched to Liberia by ECOWAS, led by Professor Ibrahim Gambari, former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Political Affairs and Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The mission, which took place from March 23 to 27, 2025, was initiated in response to the ongoing political impasse in Liberia's House of Representatives. This deadlock, which has stalled legislative business, has raised concerns about the stability and governance of the country. ECOWAS aims to ensure that Liberia continues its democratic journey while fostering peace, stability, and socio-economic development.

It can be recalled that in a tense and revealing hearing before the full bench of the Supreme Court of Liberia on March 26, the ongoing leadership battle in the House of Representatives took a dramatic legal turn as justices grilled lawyers on both sides of the crisis -- casting sharp criticism at the so-called "majority bloc" of lawmakers while also probing the legal foundation of the embattled Speaker J. Fonati Koffa's Bill of Information.

The hearing centered on a Bill of Information filed by Koffa's legal team, led by Cllr. Arthur Johnson, which asked the Court to intervene in what they view as a violation of its earlier opinion on the matter. In January, the Supreme Court had ruled that "the status quo ante must be maintained" and that the Legislature must follow due process.

The justices also emphasized that "no official of government has the authority to interfere with the internal workings of the Legislature, save where there is a violation of the Constitution or any statute." But did that opinion amount to a binding judgment or mandate? That question -- raised forcefully during the hearing -- may prove decisive.

Led by Professor Gambari, the mission included key members such as Mr. Moudjib Djinadou, Director of Political Affairs for UNOWAS, and H.E. Joao Ribeiro Butiam Co, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau to Nigeria and ECOWAS. The mission was also supported by a technical team from ECOWAS, including H.E. Josephine Nkrumah, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Liberia, and other senior ECOWAS officials.

During the visit, Professor Gambari and the mission delegation held critical meetings with Liberia's President, H.E. Joseph Nyuma Boakai, former Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George Manneh Weah, and senior officials such as the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sarah Beysolow Nyanti.

These consultations were pivotal in understanding the positions of various political actors and stakeholders in Liberia's ongoing political crisis, particularly the deadlock within the House of Representatives.

The statement emphasized the importance of resolving the impasse swiftly and peacefully, underlining that the respect for the rule of law, particularly the upcoming decision by Liberia's Supreme Court, was crucial for the country's political and democratic stability.

"The Supreme Court's ruling is of utmost importance, and we strongly urge all stakeholders to respect and adhere to the court's decision," the release stated during his engagement with Liberia's leadership. "A timely resolution of the current political crisis in the House of Representatives is essential for ensuring that Liberia remains on the path of peaceful governance, development, and democracy."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines West Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The mission further called on Liberia's political leadership, including President Boakai and former Presidents Sirleaf and Weah, to work together for the greater good of the nation. They emphasized that national unity and collaboration across political lines were key to maintaining stability and fostering the country's long-term development.

In addition to respecting the Supreme Court's ruling, the mission urged all stakeholders to engage in developing a clear and swift roadmap to resolve the leadership crisis in the House of Representatives. The mission also underscored the role of international partners in supporting Liberia's efforts to find a lasting solution to the political crisis, encouraging a united effort from the global community.

The statement reaffirmed ECOWAS' unwavering commitment to supporting Liberia in its quest for lasting peace, good governance, and sustainable development. "ECOWAS remains committed to assisting Liberia in promoting peace, democracy, and prosperity," the statement concluded.