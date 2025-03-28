Liberia: MPC Condemns Use of Force Against MCSS Students

Monrovia — The Movement for Progressive Change (MPC), led by Simeon Freeman, has issued a strong condemnation of the use of force by state security forces against protesting students in Monrovia.

The students, who took to the streets demanding better conditions for their teachers and the restoration of their education, were met with teargas and violent repression by the security forces.

The protests, which continued for several days, were ignited by an ongoing strike action by teachers, who have left their classrooms due to unaddressed grievances over inadequate compensation.

The students, acknowledging the importance of education for their future, joined the protest in solidarity, calling for the government to meet the needs of their educators and resolve the ongoing crisis.

The MPC, a key political Party in Liberia, voiced its outrage, emphasizing that the government's response to these peaceful demonstrations should not be forceful but should instead focus on dialogue and constructive negotiations.

"This violence against peaceful students is unacceptable and a clear violation of the principles of democracy and human rights," the MPC statement reads. "The government must listen to the legitimate demands of the students and teachers."

Simeon Freeman, leader of the MPC, emphasized that the use of force not only escalates tensions but undermines the government's credibility.

He further insisted that the government's role is to foster a conducive environment for education, which includes addressing the needs of teachers, who are vital to the nation's progress.

"The students are rightfully advocating for their education, and the government must ensure that their voices are heard," Freeman said. "We cannot afford to continue ignoring the concerns of both students and teachers."

The students' demands center around the immediate resolution of the teacher's strike, which has left many classrooms empty, and the provision of better salaries and benefits for teachers.

The MPC has also voiced its support for the students' peaceful protests, calling on them to remain calm and engage with the government in a constructive and civil manner. "We urge students to avoid further street protests, which could escalate the situation, and instead seek dialogue," the statement said. "The government must prioritize education and invest in the future of Liberia."

The protests, which have seen students blocking major streets in Monrovia, have led to significant traffic disruptions, as barricades hinder the movement of vehicles throughout the capital. However, despite the disruptions, the MPC stands firm in its belief that peaceful resolution is the way forward. The statement reads.

The MPC has called on the government to take swift and decisive action to resolve the issues at hand, ensuring that teachers are adequately compensated and that students are able to return to a stable learning environment. "If the government continues to neglect these critical issues, we will explore all legal avenues to hold it accountable," the statement concluded.

As the protests continue, the government faces mounting pressure to address the needs of both students and teachers.