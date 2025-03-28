Liberia: Nimba Legislative Caucus Objects to Purported Petition On AML MDA Renewal

The Nimba County Legislative Caucus is calling for the verification of the purported petition drawn by some citizens and elders of Nimba calling for the renewal of the Mineral Development Agreement of ArcelorMittal Liberia.

In a press statement read in Sanniquellie on Thursday, March 27, 2025, the Nimba Caucus through their secretary Rep. Nyan Flomo said, 'we have taken note of reports regarding a purported petition by a group of elders and citizens of Nimba endorsing the renewal of the ArcelorMittal Liberia (AML) agreement."

"The Caucus categorically stated that it has not received any official communication validating such a petition," he said.

"The Caucus remains deeply committed to ensuring that decisions affecting the county's resources and future are made in an open, transparent, and participatory manners," Rep. Explained as he read the press statement.

In conclusion, the caucus rejected the petition, saying, "we will not accept or recognize any petition regarding the AML agreement unless it is authenticated through a broad-based countywide consultation that includes all stakeholders--the County Administration, traditional leaders, youth groups, women's organizations, civil society, and other relevant parties."

The Caucus believed the citizens' petition derived from inducement and coercion, but did not name any group or person,

"We are uncomfortable with any endorsement derived as a result of inducement and coercion of our people,' the statement said.

"We are aware of the concerns surrounding the AML agreement and the significant impact it has on the people of Nimba, so any decision or endorsement must reflect the collective will of the citizens, not just a select group," Rep. Nyan Flomo further explained

The Caucus vowed to ensure that due process is followed before making any determinations or statements.

However, the Nimba County Legislative Caucus reassures all citizens of its commitment to remain steadfast in advocating for the best interests of the county.

"We call on all Nimbaians to remain engaged and committed to a transparent process that guarantees the equitable distribution of benefits from the county's natural resources," the concluded.

In the separate statement, Rep. Flomo AML is not doing anything meaningful in the county to think about renewing their MDA.

He said as it is a multi-billion-dollar company and with a number of years in Liberia, Yekepa still remains in ruin, with limited job opportunities for the citizens and among others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"If the company was making profit, then why are they here and building a billion-dollar plant," he said.

Recently, some group of citizens and elders purport a petition endorsing the renewal of AML MDA, copying from the chiefs of Grand Bassa, but the objection of the petition is likely to jeopardise AML activities.

AML had been improving relationships with local communities, especially the mine affected areas, where last year several motorcycles were distributed to chiefs within the concessional communities.

But it is not clear whether it was because of numerous community engagement that the chief is getting enthusiastic about the company staying, when there have been several devil attacks on the company facilities to claim the company attention on some of its social corporate responsibility.