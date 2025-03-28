Nigeria: We're in Abuja to Better the Hospitality Industry - Karl Hala

As Muslims prepare to celebrate the end of yet another Ramadan , guests and customers of Abuja Continental Hotel will not forget this year's Iftar experience in an hurry.

One of the halls in the hotel was converted to a special space for Muslims to observe their prayers and have exciting culinary experience, indeed, it was a spiritual gathering for families.

The Hotel's management created an exceptional buffet featuring; authentic Middle Eastern & Nigerian Halal delights, slow-roasted lamb, spiced rice and handmade samosas, falafel and warm, fluffy bread, Arabic sweets, fresh dates and saffron-infused treats, as well as refreshing hibiscus and tamaring drinks to break the fast.

With the enchanting scent of Haramain Golden Oud, guests after performing their salats in a dedicated area returned to their tables savouring the meal while experiencing the essence of Ramadan with live streaming from Mecca.

Speaking with journalists, the Group General Manager, Continental Hotels, Karl Hala, said the offering is part of their plans to bring back the legacy of the former hotel (Sheraton Hotel).

"We are here to better the hospitality industry and we are here to show this by example. Of course, you want to bring back the legacy of the former hotel. It is now the Abuja Continental. But to steer it in a direction of being a landmark beyond Abuja, beyond Nigeria."

Hala disclosed that Continental Hotels investment in the hotel shows they have come to stay in Abuja , so that " Abuja can say it does have a Continental Hotel. It does have a landmark place which is comparable beyond."

Nothing that Abuja being the capital of the country is the place to be for convention and meetings and the hotel is being positioned for that with investment in convention facilities.

"We have almost two and a half thousand square metres of convention in the Ladi kwali where we are building on because we believe we will turn this into a congress centre. Abuja is the place to meet. It doesn't matter from which direction. We want to be there for that.

"Ladi Kwali Conference centre is like the Taj Mahal of convention centres. The lobby is shining. All the convention areas have new carpets, new lightening, everything brought in. From the air conditioning to the walls, new toilets, name it.

He noted that they have invested a lot of money into the refurbishment of the convention centres, "we have the space, the best of audiovisual and the meeting facilities here are of international standards.

"No matter the size of the meeting, we're committed to sending everyone home inspired. Whether there are just a few of you getting together to collaborate, or you're hosting a major event, we can offer you the right fit in the right place.."

Hala added "We have added three extra dimension rooms already. We converted the two casinos into meeting rooms and there was the Elephants bar before it was converted. We're going further in tower two where there were the gallery of shops that will be turned into conference rooms as well."

Speaking on the renovation of the three towers in the hotel, he said " the second entrance we are building is monumental. We started it. Everybody can see we are promising and we're actually delivering the new facades outside with the orange colour to make the hotel stand out. As you can see the entire hotel will be tiled in this colour.

"So, it's trendy. All the open atrium will be domed in, fully ventilated. So, from Tower 1, 2, 3, you can walk, you can sit. We will delight everybody with areas where you can meet, sip a coffee and meet a friend."

"So we are going to have more areas for our customers to meet and greet their friends and colleagues and business associates. And it's going to be good. So we are going to have three active lobbies in the hotel. Each building has a lobby. All three buildings will be covered.

"Tower 2, where the Papillon Restaurant is, will be redesigned with a domed in and will have a very well designed food and beverage area for breakfast.

"Papillon Restaurant features intercontinental and African all-day dining buffet options and also a mix of indoor/outdoor ambiances for business and leisure occasions."

He added that the Soho Pan Asian Restaurant remains the vibrant place for flavours of Pan Asian cuisine in Abuja, "here one can embark on a culinary escape, as our menu is a delightful fusion of traditional and contemporary Pan-Asian cuisine, crafted with fresh and high-quality ingredients."

Hala explained attention is paid to details from the landscaping to the rooms " wherever you go through, the transformation doesn't stop anywhere. So it's all the guest rooms, it's all the outlets, it's all the convention centres, and the recreation areas."

He explained that the concept of the redesigned rooms is modernity within an atmosphere where guests can feel they have arrived home, "you have a touch of home. You can touch it with a bit of work. It's not tightening in. It has an open aura.

" Basically, when you arrive in the room, it's cool, good. You can do whatever you're there for. The bathroom design simply creates more space."

While noting that the staff are their biggest asset, he said they have added two paddle and two pickle ball courts.

"So So we have that in our premises in Abuja. So that serves as a hub for team-bonding and the togetherness and brainstorming for smaller groups, bigger groups. You want to have your visions for the next three years to come.

"You work this and you can build in addition fun exercises. You can have this creativity and fun together.

But you do the brainstorming sessions. You come up and challenge your mindset by being fit.

"So it's physical health and health creates future success for your team and for your company.

Hala concluded by saying that the Gym at the hotel is the perfect place to ensure Nigerians meet all their fitness goals. "It provides you with some of the best facilities in the Abuja Metropolis. The gym is powered by Techno-Gym and provides a great option for guests and residents in Abuja to stay fit and healthy.

"Our elevated facilities and energizing range of instructor led activities will enable you to maintain your workout routine during each stay."