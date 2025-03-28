Congo-Kinshasa: MONUSCO's Mandate No Longer Fits Reality, U.S. Tells UN Security Council

Peacekeepers from the UN's MONUSCO mission patrol in North Kivu, Democratic Republic of the Congo (file photo).

The UN Security Council members should reassess MONUSCO's mandate in DR Congo if the mission can no longer fulfill its mandate to protect civilians in M23-controlled areas, said Dorothy Shea, the U.S. Chargé d'affaires to the UN, at a Security Council briefing on the conflict-ridden country.

The U.S., as the "largest financial backer" of MONUSCO, said it was concerned about M23's obstruction of the mission, including restrictions on movement and the closure of Goma airport. Shea said M23 should stop obstructing MONUSCO's operations, including the immediate re-opening of Goma airport, a critical hub for humanitarian aid and peacekeeping logistics.

"We recognize the role MONUSCO could play in supporting an end to this crisis. Through its expertise, mandate, and infrastructure, MONUSCO is well-equipped to support the implementation of a ceasefire or negotiated solution - as it has done many times throughout its history," said Shea.

"However, absent a sustainable ceasefire or guarantees for MONUSCO's freedom of movement, UN troops are prevented from leaving their bases, all while M23 commits human rights abuses across Goma. If MONUSCO can no longer carry out its mandate to protect civilians in M23-controlled areas, we as Council members should consider all options – including a re-examination of the mission's mandate, which no longer reflects its operating environment," she said.

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO), is a UN peacekeeping mission tasked with protecting civilians, supporting the Congolese government, and promoting peace and stability for the past decade - taking over from the earlier MONUC (United Nations Organization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo). The peacekeepers have been in the DR Congo since 2010 with the mandate to protect civilians and support the Congolese government in its efforts to quell violence and insecurity.

In January 2024, the council voted to end MONUSCO. However, the UN's withdrawal was delayed after escalating fighting stoked fears about a post-MONUSCO DR Congo. The UN voted to renew MONUSCO's mandate for one year to support the DR Congo and its armed forces after expressing grave concern regarding the ongoing offensive by the M23 in North Kivu.

'Antagonistic rhetoric' from Rwanda govt

The U.S. diplomat also denounced M23 militia and Rwandan Defense Forces advances in the eastern part of the country, which displaced civilians and obstructed UN peacekeeping missions. She criticized the "increasingly antagonistic rhetoric" from Rwandan government officials and the M23 militia, including threats against senior MONUSCO leadership and false claims that the UN peacekeeping mission (MONUSCO) supports the FDLR - a designated terrorist group.

"These statements are unacceptable and irresponsible, especially from Rwanda, a major contributor to UN peacekeeping, including through senior leadership positions," she said.

According to MONUSCO head Bintou Keita, these groups are not only seizing land but also attempting to establish a "parallel administration", appointing governors and financial officials in occupied territories.

The humanitarian toll is severe, with over 100,000 newly displaced since January in the Ituri province alone. Reports highlight an alarming increase in human rights violations, including mass executions, forced recruitment of children, abductions, and forced labor. Aid workers have documented sexual violence against women and children, with some cases involving girls as young as five. From December 2024 to February 2025, at least 403 grave violations of children's rights were verified.

Despite these challenges, MONUSCO continues to save lives in other parts of the DR Congo through rapid deployments that protect civilians from armed groups. The U.S. urged Congolese and Ugandan forces to coordinate with MONUSCO and support its efforts to protect civilians, disrupt armed group attacks, and counter any terrorist threats.

The U.S. acknowledged the SADC's decision to end its military mission (SAMIDRC) and called on M23 and Rwandan forces to facilitate a safe withdrawal of troops and equipment.

Shea said there is a need to avoid duplicative peace efforts and leverage the comparative advantages of viable existing forums and mechanisms - including those supported by MONUSCO. "If regional actors envision a role for MONUSCO to support such processes, they should ensure MONUSCO has a seat at the table," she said.

Diplomacy over military solutions

Two months after M23 and Rwandan forces seized Goma and subsequently expanded their control to Bukavu and Walikale, Shea underscored the urgency of sustained diplomatic pressure to resolve the crisis.

She reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to supporting peace efforts and ensuring that diplomatic resolutions, rather than military interventions, pave the way for long-term stability in the DR Congo.

"We must abandon the fantasy of short-term military solutions in favor of a durable peace powered by regional and international investment that allows the Great Lakes region to benefit from its vast natural wealth," said Shea.

The U.S. called for an immediate ceasefire and urged all parties to engage in diplomatic solutions rather than military escalation

She said that engagement of all parties in the joint East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC) process is welcome, particularly the commitment to reach a ceasefire that is both unconditional and permanent.

The EAC and SADC convened a virtual second joint summit and appointed an expanded panel to lead peace efforts in the DR Congo after Angola withdrew as a mediator. During the virtual summit, Co-Chairperson Bill Ruto of Kenya and SADC Chair Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe agreed that a political solution should be pursued. Rwanda's President Paul Kagame stressed ending injustice and political issues for peace, while Ruto expressed concern over escalating violence in the eastern DR Congo. The leaders approved the outcomes of the EAC and SADC ministerial meeting, which outlined a road map for stability amidst an escalation of violence by armed groups, including M23's territorial gains that have worsened humanitarian conditions.

Shea urged all parties to honor their commitments under the peace processes, saying that signing communiques is only the first step and that meaningful follow-through is necessary.

"We will be watching the actions of the parties closely and remain prepared to take further measures as needed," said Shea.