Malawi Unites to Protect Prophet Bushiri As Parliament Deliberates Extradition

Parliament has today begun deliberations on the extradition of Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, to South Africa, signaling growing national solidarity against what many see as a politically motivated and unjust legal pursuit.

The move comes just days after the Black Economic Empowerment Movement (MaBLEM) and the Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) petitioned Parliament, demanding immediate intervention to block the extradition.

The case, which has ignited passionate debate across the country, has now become more than just a legal matter--it is a fight for sovereignty, human rights, and justice.

A Nation Rallies Behind Bushiri

What started as a court ruling ordering Bushiri's extradition has now morphed into a broader movement, with politicians, civil society organizations, and ordinary Malawians standing firm in defense of the popular religious leader.

Rumphi East MP Kamlepo Kalua, one of the first lawmakers to rally behind Bushiri, has been vocal in Parliament, calling for robust discussions on how to protect him from what he described as "clear persecution."

"This is not just about Bushiri. It is about Malawi asserting its independence. We cannot allow a foreign country to dictate who we sacrifice without due process," Kalua argued.

Mulanje Bale MP Victor Musowa, who introduced the motion for debate, echoed the sentiment, stressing that Malawians deserve to know whether their government will protect its citizens or surrender them to a system riddled with injustice.

Civil Society Piles Pressure on Government

The petition presented by MaBLEM and HRCC has intensified pressure on Parliament to act decisively. MaBLEM chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba did not mince words, warning that the extradition would expose the Bushiris to "unfair judicial proceedings, further persecution, and threats to their lives."

"Their experience in South Africa has already demonstrated that they will not receive a fair trial. If we hand them over, we will be complicit in violating their human rights. This is why we are ready to mobilize Malawians if Parliament fails to act," Mkwezalamba declared.

The petition not only invokes Malawi's constitutional protections--particularly Sections 16 and 19(1), which guarantee the right to life and protection from inhumane treatment--but also cites international treaties, including the UN Convention Against Torture. The argument is clear: Malawi has both a legal and moral obligation to protect its citizens from potential harm.

A Test for Malawi's Sovereignty

The Bushiri case is fast becoming a defining moment for Malawi's judiciary and government. While South Africa insists on his extradition, growing domestic resistance suggests that this will not be a straightforward legal matter.

"This is about more than one man. It is about whether Malawi has the backbone to stand up to foreign pressure and protect its own people," said a senior political analyst.

As Parliament continues its deliberations, all eyes are on Malawi's leadership. Will they bow to external pressure, or will they stand with the people and defend Bushiri? One thing is certain--the pushback against extradition is gaining momentum, and Malawians are making their voices heard.