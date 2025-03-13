Malawi Court Orders Bushiri Extradition to South Africa Over Fraud, Rape Charges

13 March 2025
allAfrica.com
By Melody Chironda

Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri, the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, and his wife Mary Bushiri are set to be extradited to South Africa after a Malawian court ruled that the country met the extradition requirements.

The couple were arrested in 2019 on charges of defrauding investors R102 million and, in Shepherd's case, raping several female church members.

The controversial duo skipped bail after being arrested in November 2020.

The South African government then requested Malawi to extradite them for trial on charges of rape, violating bail conditions, contraventing the Financial Advisory, and Intermediary Services Act, the Banking Act, the Civil Aviation Act, and the Immigration Act.

In a statement, the South African government has welcomed the ruling as "a significant milestone in international legal cooperation, demonstrating the strength of both countries' judicial frameworks and diplomatic engagements."

However, it is also reported that the Bushiris intend to appeal against the judgment. In such a case, the South African government would oppose the appeal.

