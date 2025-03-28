Nigeria: Lagos Funds - Atiku Denies Link With Sanwo-Olu As EFCC Probes Achimugu

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dismissed claims that Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu contributed funds to his campaign during the last presidential election.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, Paul Ibe, and titled "Halt This Tinubu's Voyage of Misadventure and Campaign of Calumny Against Atiku Abubakar," the Atiku Media Office refuted reports suggesting that Sanwo-Olu, through Ms. Aisha Achimugu, provided the former VP with money allegedly belonging to Lagos State.

"The reports in a section of the media that the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through Ms. Aisha Achimugu, made available to Atiku Abubakar, Vice President of Nigeria (1999-2007), money purportedly belonging to Lagos State is not true," the statement read.

According to the Atiku Media Office, information available to them indicates that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is already investigating the matter.

However, they dismissed the allegations as "a blatant lie from the pit of hell, a contrived political hogwash, and a futile campaign of calumny aimed at advancing the political interests of President Bola Tinubu."

A news report earlier in the week by PREMIUM TIMES indicated that Ms Achimugu is currently under investigation over alleged money laundering and investment scam.

Ibe, in the statement from the Atiku Media Office stated that: "It may interest Nigerians to note that the Waziri of Adamawa does not know Governor Sanwo-Olu and has never met him before."

Describing the allegation as "kindergarten propaganda" from Tinubu's camp, he questioned the logic behind the claim: "How is it possible for an Atiku who does not know and has no connection with Sanwo-Olu to be involved in a financial transaction with him--let alone during the 2023 presidential election in which Sanwo-Olu's boss was a contestant? To what end would that be?"

He alleged that the accusations were part of a broader political scheme, stating: "This is a hatchet job aimed at providing justification to jettison Governor Sanwo-Olu, who appears to have fallen out of favour with the "Bourdillon Cult".

Atiku's camp further claimed that the strategy against the current Lagos State governor was twofold: "First, to get rid of Sanwo-Olu, and second, to discredit the coalition being put together by opposition political leaders, of which Atiku Abubakar is a key stakeholder."

It would be recalled that about a week ago, the former vice president announced the formation of a coalition aimed at unseating Tinubu in 2027.

The statement also challenged the EFCC to disclose the findings of its investigation.

"Since the EFCC has been dragged into the arena of politics and propaganda, we challenge the anti-corruption agency to make public the outcome of its alleged investigation. It is not just the president who is entitled to that information, but the general Nigerian public, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party's presidential flag bearer in the 2023 election, Peter Obi."

The statement concluded with a demand for an end to what it called a smear campaign against Atiku: "This voyage of misadventure and campaign of calumny against the person and reputation of Atiku Abubakar must be halted immediately."

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the Presidency to the issue was not successful as the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Mr Bayo Onanuga, could not be reached for comment.

Calls to his phone line were not answered and there was no reply to a text message sent to his number up to the time of filing this report.

Also, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy Communications, Barr. Daniel Bwala, could not be reached.

Daily Trust also sought for EFCC's reaction to the statement by the Atiku Media Office, but to no avail.

The Commission's Head of Media Relations, Mr. Dele Oyewale had when contacted yesterday by one of our reporters for the EFCC's reaction promised to revert back. But he did not do that up to press time late last night.

EFCC probes Achimugu

According to PREMIUM TIMES, Aisha Achimugu is being probed by the EFCC. EFCC insiders told the online platform that Ms Achimugu was summoned to appear on March 5, over alleged money laundering and investment scam.

PREMIUM TIMES reports that the letter, dated March 4 and signed by Adebayo Adeniyi, EFCC's acting zonal director in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was sent to Ms Achimugu's residential address in Abuja.

"This commission is currently investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain clarification from you becomes imperative.

"In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through the Head of Investigation on Wednesday, 5th March 2025, by 10:00 hours prompt," the letter read.

According to the news outlet, rather than reporting to the EFCC as requested by the agency, Mrs Achimugu travelled out of Nigeria.

Following her departure from the country, a top EFCC official told PREMIUM TIMES, that the agency obtained an arrest warrant preparatory to declaring her wanted.

Who is Aisha Achimugu?

Aisha Achimugu is the managing director and chief executive officer of Felak Concept Group, a company specialising in civil, structural, and transportation engineering. Over the years, the group has expanded its services to include consultancy and transaction advisory services, maritime operations, and environmental waste management, serving both private and public sector clients.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As the leader of the group, Achimugu oversees multiple subsidiaries and plays a key role in major infrastructure projects. She is notably the first female consultant and transaction advisor for the development of a Deep Sea Port in South-South Nigeria, a project handled through Felak Concept Limited.

Born on 22 January 1974 to Capt. J.E.A. and Mrs. Adole (Rtd.), Achimugu had her early education at the Federal Government Girls Science School in Kuje, Abuja. She later obtained a B.Sc. in Accountancy from the University of Jos in 1998 and received an Honorary Doctorate Degree from the Commonwealth University, Belize.

She was married to Sulaiman Achimugu, a former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), which used to be a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. He passed away in 2020.

Achimugu, who is a mother of three, made headlines last year when she hosted a lavish 50th birthday celebration in Grenada. The event was attended by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other dignitaries. The event fueled speculation about a close relationship between her and the governor.