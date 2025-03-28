Nigeria: Meningitis - Gombe Records 3 Deaths - NCDC Deploys Teams to Kebbi, Sokoto, Katsina

28 March 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ojoma Akor

The Gombe State government said it has recorded three deaths from cerebrospinal meningitis (CSM) as of March 27, 2025.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, Gombe State Commissioner for Health, Dr Habu Dahiru, disclosed that 70 suspected cases had been recorded across nine local government areas (LGAs).

"We have collected 63 cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples, achieving a collection rate of 83%. Of these, 31 tested positive for CSM. So far, we have recorded only three deaths," he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC) has deployed Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) to Kebbi, Sokoto, and Katsina states to curb the ongoing outbreak.

A statement from NCDC, signed by Head of Corporate Communications Sani Datti, confirmed a surge in cases.

"As of March 26, 2025, Nigeria has reported 807 suspected cases and 74 deaths across 22 states, with a Case Fatality Rate (CFR) of 9.2%. The most affected states-Kebbi, Katsina, and Sokoto-have recorded the highest number of cases, deaths, and CFRs, necessitating urgent intervention," the statement read.

NCDC Director General, Dr Jide Idris, said deployed teams would remain in the affected states for an initial 14-day period, with the possibility of an extension.

"The safety of our personnel is paramount, and all team members must strictly adhere to infection prevention and control (IPC) measures throughout the response," he said.

The multidisciplinary response teams, including specialists in case management and lumbar puncture techniques, are working closely with state health authorities to contain the outbreak and prevent further transmission.

