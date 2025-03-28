Nigeria: Super Eagles Must Be At Next World Cup

Just like previous campaigns, Nigerians are now relying on prayers to see the senior national team, Super Eagles, qualify for next year's FIFA World Cup to be staged in the USA, Canada and Mexico. This followed the 1-1 draw against bottom of the table Zimbabwe's national team on Tuesday in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Nigerians' hopes were temporarily lifted after the Super Eagles defeated Rwanda on their home turf in Kigali the previous Friday. That victory raised a hope that the Eagles will be in contention for the sole ticket from the group that also includes South Africa, Lesotho and Benin Republic.

Currently, South Africa leads the group with 13 points against Super Eagles' seven. In between, Rwanda and Benin occupy the second and third positions with eight points each.

The writing is on the wall for any discerning football follower to see. The Super Eagles, right from the start of the qualifying series had not shown any promise of a team likely to shine. In their last four matches before the recent two, they were only able to garner four points with even a defeat in their match against Benin Republic, a team which we never give any consideration.

When the draw was announced, many Nigerians thought it was a walk-over for the national team. Although it is also apparent in football that surprises may happen but not many Nigerians believe it will be this worse. It is indeed unbelievable that we are now praying for South Africa to lose some points following a complaint lodged by Lesotho over the fielding of an ineligible player.

For many a Nigerian football fan, it is difficult to imagine that Nigeria may not, for the second time, feature at another World Cup fiesta. Super Eagles were absent at the 2022 tournament following a defeat by the Black Stars of Ghana right here at Moshood Abiola Stadium.

But our current predicament has been lurking for a long time largely due to several lapses in our football administration. For one, it has been long since the team had a consistent coaching crew for a stretch of time, which is essential for planning and building an understanding squad. The last time we had a head coach for the national team who spent a long spell with the team was Gernot Rohr, who headed the team for five years. Since his departure in 2021, the team has had four coaches in quick succession, which did not allow for the necessary bonding and cohesion. Some of the coaches served in interim capacity, which did not allow for commitment of the coaching crew.

Added to this is the country's over reliance on foreign based players some of whom have never set their feet in Nigeria until their call to the Eagles' camp. It is difficult for many young players who do not have the psyche of being a Nigerian to be able to mould and integrate with the team. Again, it also creates problems for the close monitoring of their performance. Unfortunately, some only resort to playing for the country after being rejected by their host nations. A player who understands the terrain and psychology of the country stands a better chance of giving the country his best even if playing for a foreign club. In this, we recall the exploits of the Super Eagles of the 1990s, which brought joy and pride to the country.

We at the Daily Trust believe that it is not too late to create such a team if only those in charge have the will to do so.

It is also very necessary to ensure that we have a coaching crew, which is given a long term contract and a free hand to execute the job. This will provide for the evolution of a working plan for the team. It will also provide for close monitoring of players both at home and abroad.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

These are long and medium term measures. But the task ahead is to ensure that the Super Eagles qualify for the biggest football fiesta. All hands must be on deck for this task. Players, coaching crew and football administrators must give their best to ensure the nation's qualification. We welcome the decision to line two friendly matches ahead of our qualifying match against Rwanda. This should serve as an avenue to sharpen our players' skills and tactics for that and remaining matches.

Football has remained the uniting factor in Nigeria and we cannot afford to miss another chance. It will be sad to miss the fiesta two times in a row. While wishing the team success in their next matches, we urge them to be more committed to give their best to Nigeria.

Perish the thought of missing another World Cup.