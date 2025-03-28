Egyptian, Sudanese FMs Discuss Latest Developments in Khartoum

28 March 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Emigration, Badr Abdelatty, met with his Sudanese counterpart, Ali Youssef El-Sherif, on the evening of Thursday, March 27, in Cairo to discuss bilateral relations and the latest developments in Sudan following the Sudanese national army's victory over the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum.

The Egyptian Minister expressed Egypt's unwavering solidarity with Sudan, emphasizing the strong historical ties and fraternal bonds between the two nations and their peoples. This was stated by Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on Friday.

Abdelatty reaffirmed Egypt's support for Sudanese national institutions and their ongoing efforts to restore stability and peace in Sudan, underscoring Egypt's position on the importance of respecting Sudan's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity.

During the meeting, Abdelatty sought updates from his Sudanese counterpart on the latest developments in Sudan, particularly in light of the situation in Khartoum and the Sudanese army's announcement of its liberation. The two officials also discussed initiatives aimed at supporting Sudan at both regional and international levels, as reported by Khallaf.

