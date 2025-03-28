Egypt, Sierra Leone Leaders Reaffirm Africa's Right to Permanent UN Security Council Seat

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi and his Sierra Leonean counterpart, Julius Maada Bio, reiterated on Thursday 27/3/2025 the need to rectify Africa's global standing and reaffirmed the continent's right to a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

During their meeting in Cairo, the two leaders discussed Sierra Leone's pivotal role as chair of the African Union's Committee of Ten (C-10), which advocates for expanding and reforming the UNSC to ensure fair representation for Africa.

During their discussions, El-Sisi reaffirmed Egypt's unwavering commitment to supporting stability and security in West Africa and the Sahel region.

He emphasized the importance of adopting a comprehensive approach to counterterrorism that extends beyond military measures to address the underlying economic and social factors that fuel extremism.

Following the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to bolster cooperation between the two nations.

During a joint press conference, El-Sisi stated that Egypt and Sierra Leone share a common stance on respecting the sovereignty of nations in the Horn of Africa and underscored the importance of joint efforts to ensure the region's stability.

Ahram Online