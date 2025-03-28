Nigeria: EFCC Declares Socialite Aisha Achimugu Wanted

This comes about 12 days after a PREMIUM TIMES report detailed the commission's preparation to declare her a fleeing suspect after she ignored an invitation for interrogation.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has declared businesswoman and socialite Aisha Achimugu wanted for criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

This comes about 12 days after a PREMIUM TIMES report detailed the commission's preparation to declare her a fleeing suspect after she ignored an invitation for interrogation.

She rather fled the country instead of honouring the invitation for a meeting with interrogators scheduled for 5 March, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The anti-graft agency made the declaration in an official gazette published on Friday, with an affixed photograph of the suspect, her state of origin, and her last known address.

The EFCC asked anyone with useful information as to her whereabouts to "contact the Commission in its Ibadan, Uyo, Sokoto, Maiduguri, Benin, Makurdi, Kaduna, Ilorin, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt or Abuja offices or through 08093322644; its e-mail address: info@efcc.gov.ng or the nearest Police Station and other security agencies."

Itadded, "The public is hereby notified that AISHA SULAIMAN ACHIMUGU, whose photograph appears above is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in an alleged case of Criminal Conspiracy and Money Laundering. Achimugu, 51, is an indigene of Ofu Local Government Area of Kogi State and her last known address is: 6C, Rudolf Close, Maitama, Abuja."

This newspaper reported on 17 March that the commission had obtained a court warrant to declare the socialite wanted for fleeing Nigeria amidst EFCC probe.

Prior to PREMIUM TIMES' exclusive report, one David Abakpa, who identified himself as Ms Achimugu's aide, launched a media campaign, which he claimed to be responding to speculations that Ms Achimugu was arrested or being investigated by the EFCC.

The statement confirmed that Ms Achimugu left Nigeria but blamed "unscrupulous elements" for reports pointing to the businesswoman's ongoing probe by the EFCC.

Following the development, PREMIUM TIMES exclusively obtained the EFCC's letter of invitation which was sent to Ms Achimugu earlier in March.

The letter, dated 4 March 2025 and signed by Adebayo Adeniyi, EFCC's acting zonal director in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, was sent to Ms Achimugu's residential address in Abuja.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This commission is currently investigating a case in which the need to obtain certain clarification from you becomes imperative," the letter reads.

In view of the above, you are kindly requested to attend an interview with the undersigned through the Head of Investigation on Wednesday, 5th March 2025, by 10:00 hours prompt," it added.

Despite the revelation, several reports in digital and social media quoted unnamed sources as denying her ongoing probe and invitation by the anti-graft agency.

EFCC insiders told our reporter that Ms Achimugu, who was summoned to meet with investigators on 5 March over alleged money laundering and a high-profile investment scam, fled the country between 6 and 7 March, 2025.

The letter of investigation obtained by this newspaper further confirmed that disclosure.