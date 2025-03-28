Nigeria: True Leadership Isn't About Power, It's About Transformation - Caroline Popoola

The real shift happens when we stop waiting for change and start becoming the change

Caroline Popoola is the Director, Alpha Childcare and Alpha Global Africa. She is a childcare business expert, columnist, and speaker who assists school owners and practitioners in developing clarity of mind, enhancing their leadership skills, and embracing a bigger vision.

In this interview with PREMIUM TIMES, Mrs Popoola shares insights into her professional journey, the challenges she has faced as a woman in leadership, and how she continues to inspire and uplift others.

PT: Can you tell us about your professional journey and how you became a CEO?

Mrs Popoola: About 12 years ago, I was working as an insurance underwriter in the City of London. After being made redundant, I told myself I wanted a job or business where I wouldn't have to work hard--just tell people what to do. What a lie I told myself!

Within a few months, I started considering a career working with children, despite having no prior experience. I decided to retrain, and after eight months, I approached a local school, which gave me the opportunity to run my first childcare setting from their space. Just eight months later, I opened a second branch.

Then came the challenges--doubt crept in, and I often questioned whether I was good enough. It was during this time that my spiritual journey became a key part of my growth. Fast forward to today, we now have 14 branches, with plans to open another four in the next six to eight months.

My biggest lesson? Whatever your hands find to do, do it with all your heart--you never know which doors of opportunity it will open.

PT: In your opinion, how do women leaders inspire and empower others around them, especially other women?

Mrs Popoola: Women leaders have deeply inspired me. Their stories of resilience have pushed me to keep going, even when things felt impossible. Seeing how they face challenges head-on has given me the courage to do the same.

I'm especially moved by the way they lift other women, creating opportunities and breaking barriers that once seemed unbreakable. Their confidence in shattering glass ceilings has shown me that no dream is too big, and no challenge is too great to overcome.

PT: What do you think is unique about women in leadership roles compared to men?

Mrs Popoola: As a woman in leadership, I've found that empathy comes naturally--it's at the core of how I lead and connect with others. Collaboration isn't just a strategy; it's a mindset that shapes the way I work and build strong teams. Resilience has become second nature, pushing me to keep going even under pressure.

Multitasking and adaptability are part of my daily reality, helping me navigate the demands of leadership. But beyond all this, I'm always thinking about how to grow--not just for myself, but for those around me, because true leadership is about lifting others as you rise.

PT: What challenges did you face as a woman in your industry, and how did you overcome them?

Mrs Popoola: Working in the care industry, I've never felt that being a woman was my biggest challenge. The real battle has always been in my mind--accepting that I am enough, that I deserve to be here, and that leading with authenticity is my greatest strength.

I've often wrestled with the question, Am I a good leader? For years, I thought leadership meant being tough, assertive--even aggressive--like many of my male counterparts. But I've come to realise that true leadership isn't about power; it's about transformation. It's about how I inspire and uplift those around me.

I've also questioned the size of my vision, wondering if it's too big--especially compared to male leaders. But the truth I've come to embrace is this: my vision is mine for a reason. I don't need to shrink it to fit anyone else's expectations. The key is showing up as my true self, leading with purpose, and knowing that being me is more than enough.

PT: Can you share one of the most rewarding moments in your career that solidified your passion for leadership?

Mrs Popoola: Having been in business for the past 20 years, it's only in the last five that I've truly understood what leadership is really about. For so long, I focused on growth, strategy, and success--but it was COVID-19 that taught me the deepest lesson.

The pandemic forced all of us to strip away the noise and show up as our true selves. It made me embrace not just the leader I had become in public, but the woman I was behind closed doors.

What drives me now is impact--real, lasting change. Organising a conference for over 1,500 people, knowing that it would indirectly touch the lives of nearly 500,000 children, parents, and communities, has been one of the most humbling experiences of my journey.

In those moments, every challenge, every sleepless night, and every ounce of stress suddenly felt worth it. This is what leadership means to me--not just building a business, but changing lives.

PT: What advice would you give to young Nigerian women aspiring to become leaders in their fields?

Mrs Popoola: I know this might sound like a cliché, but if there's one thing I've learned, it's this--you are enough, just as you are.

Never stop learning, growing, and evolving. Strive to be the person others turn to in your industry, not because you know it all, but because you're always willing to learn and share. And most importantly, stay true to your values--they are what will set you apart and keep you grounded, no matter how far you go.

PT: How do you balance the demands of being a CEO with other aspects of your personal life?

Mrs Popoola: When I was younger, I often thought, This is impossible. I felt pulled in every direction, stretched thin, trying to do it all. But as I've grown, I've become wiser--I've learned to adjust, to prioritise, and to focus on what truly matters in each season of life.

One thing I've come to accept is that you can't get everything 100 per cent right all the time. And that's okay. Instead of striving for perfection, I've learned to focus on what's most important in the moment.

I've also realised that when a man drops the ball, he doesn't dwell on it--he picks himself up and moves forward. That's a lesson I've embraced: when things don't go as planned, I remind myself that tomorrow is another day, a fresh start, and a chance to do better.

Above all, I've learned to be kind to myself--to give myself the same grace I so easily extend to others. And that has made all the difference.

PT: This year's theme for International Women's Day is "Accelerate Action." What does this theme mean to you and how does it reflect your leadership approach?

Mrs Popoola: The theme "Accelerate Action" is about prioritising everything that truly matters to us as women--from our health and well-being to closing the gender pay gap, improving access to education, and pushing for policies that genuinely support us. But here's what I've come to realise: real change isn't just about policies or discussions--it starts with us.

Every single woman has a choice: to accept things as they are and stay silent or to take action and create the change we want to see. And let's be honest--we've been fighting for a long time.

So now, it's about stepping into positions of power, building our own industries, hiring them, and making the decisions that shape a better future for women. The real shift happens when we stop waiting for change and start becoming the change.

This interview was conducted in partnership with Women in Management, Business, and Public Service (WIMBIZ), a Nigerian non-profit organisation committed to advancing and empowering women in leadership. Mrs Popoola is also a member of WIMBIZ.