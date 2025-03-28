Nigeria: NPFL - Salisu Yusuf Speaks On Nasarawa United's Painful Defeat in Ilorin

The former Super Eagles coach remains optimistic despite first Loss in charge of the solid miners

Nasarawa United's unbeaten run under Salisu Yusuf ended on Wednesday after an unfortunate own goal gifted Kwara United a 1-0 victory in their NPFL Matchday 31 encounter.

Played at the Rasheed Yekini Sports Complex in Ilorin, the tightly contested fixture was decided in the 64th minute when Emeka Onyema's misplaced clearance inadvertently found the back of his net while trying to cut off an Abayomi Lawal's effort.

Adding to Nasarawa United's woes, they finished the match with ten men after Utake Emmanuel was sent off following a second yellow card, further denting their chances of staging a comeback.

Despite the setback, Coach Salisu Yusuf remains confident in his team's progress, believing they deserved better from the contest.

Tactical battle and a costly moment

Speaking after the match, Yusuf emphasised the importance of preparation and strategic adaptation in top-level football.

"Before you play any game, you must have the data of the team. They have our data, we have their data, and each team tries to find out the weaknesses and strengths of the opponents with such data.

"When it's found, you try to proffer solutions on how to contend with the strength and exploit the weakness, then adopt your strategy to get a win. We played well and managed to contain Kwara United's strengths. Unfortunately, we lost focus at a crucial moment."

Analysing the decisive own goal, the former Super Eagles assistant coach pinpointed a lapse in decision-making as the turning point.

"The own goal resulted from a misplaced clearance when we lost possession in midfield. In such moments, it requires intelligence and composure to make the right decision, but unfortunately, the defender was unable to prevent the ball from going in."

Despite the defeat, Yusuf insisted that his team perform commendably.

"The team performed well and gave our opponents a tough challenge. We should have won this match."

The Magic behind Nasarawa United's revival

Since taking charge six weeks ago, Yusuf has steadied the ship at Nasarawa United, guiding them out of deep relegation trouble. When asked about the secret behind the turnaround, he attributed it to teamwork and discipline.

"The magic is the group has been working hard together.

"When I came, we didn't buy any players. The players we met are still the players we are using. I believe they have good potential. If they are organised well in all the components of the game, they can achieve a lot. The boys are doing well so far."

However, the loss to Kwara United was particularly unexpected for the experienced tactician.

"I'm very surprised we lost the game. I wasn't thinking about losing here. At least not here. Probably to a better team up there would have been better, but football changes.

"Sometimes you come up with a plan, but it switches. But it's a good game for us and good for the league as well."

Relegation battle: A minor setback, not a crisis

With Nasarawa United still hovering above the relegation zone, some might see this defeat as a setback. However, Yusuf remains unfazed, believing his side still has a strong chance to stay up.

"Yes, this is the first match we've lost, and I believe it hasn't changed our position on the log. I think we are still 16th, so we still have four teams under us, and we have two matches to play at home.

"So whether we are home or away, once you work hard, I believe you can get a win anywhere. So we will continue to fight on to see that we finish the job we have been sent to do."

With just a few matches remaining in the season, Nasarawa United's fight for survival will be intense, but under Salisu Yusuf, they have a leader who refuses to back down.

Will they complete their mission and secure NPFL safety? Time will tell as the battle continues.