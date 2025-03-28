Nigeria: Cricket - Captains Talk Tough As Men's U-19 Africa Qualifiers Begins in Lagos

press release

The battle for Africa's ticket to the 2026 ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup in Namibia and Zimbabwe begins on Friday as Nigeria hosts five other contenders in the buzzing city of Lagos.

Six of Africa's most talented youth cricket teams--Kenya, Uganda, Namibia, Tanzania, Sierra Leone, and hosts Nigeria will compete for the ticket in a 50-over tournament over eight days.

The matches will be held at two iconic venues: the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Cricket Oval and the University of Lagos (Unilag) Cricket Oval, both facilities have been optimised and certified ready for the coming cricket action.

The qualifiers will kick off with two thrilling opening encounters on Friday as Nigeria will face Namibia at the TBS Oval, while Kenya will take on Sierra Leone at the Unilag Oval.

Following the arrival of the six teams on Wednesday ahead of the tournament, the teams took to the TBS Oval for practice as the captains also faced the media to talk up their ambitions in Lagos.

As the six captains took turns to field questions from the Nigerian media, the underlying tone of their modest speeches was the desire to achieve.

Nigeria's captain Kareem Gafar, Yash Gohil of Kenya, Laksh Bakrania of Tanzania, Olipa Gerald of Uganda, Francois du Plessis of Namibia and Sierra Leone'a Raymond Coker all expressed their enthusiasm ahead of the tournament.

Uyi Akpata, President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, expressed his excitement about hosting the event, stating, "Nigeria is thrilled to welcome these talented young cricketers and their supporters to Lagos.

"Our nation is known for its warm hospitality and fascinating cricketing potential, and we are committed to making this qualifier a memorable experience for all. This tournament is not just about competition; it's about celebrating the growth of cricket in Africa and inspiring the next generation of players."

Nigeria has previously achieved this feat, securing the African ticket in 2019 and competing in the ICC U-19 Men's World Cup hosted in South Africa in 2020.

The tournament will be played from 26 March to 6 April.