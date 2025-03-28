Namibia: Netumbo Nandi - Ndaitwah Appointments of Regional Governors in the 8th Administration

Today marks the 6th day of the 8thAdministration and I welcome you all to this important occasion where I will announce the appointment of Regional Governors. Article 111A (1) of the Constitution, read together with the provisions of the Special Advisors and Regional Governors Appointment Amendment Act, 2010 (Act No.15 of 2010) empowers the President to appoint Regional Governors

2

who "...shall serve at the behest of the President" in terms of section (2) of the same article. The role of Regional Governors cannot be overemphasized as we embark in earnest with the work of the 8thAdministration.

Regional Governors as appointed by the President are obliged to promote development, enhance service delivery, and represent the interests of the state at the regional level, as provided for in Article 132 of the Namibian Constitution. They represent the interests of the Central Government, ensuring that policies and programs are effectively implemented in our unitary state.

It means that the individuals I am appointing today must work hard to carry out the mandate, which the Namibian people bestowed upon us through the SWAPO Party Election Manifesto. In the Manifesto, we committed to deal with high the unemployment rate, especially among the youth, which is a barrier to social progress, national cohesion and prosperity. We have also vowed to address the housing backlog, disparities in access to basic services,

3

in particular the informal settlements and between urban and rural areas.

I must point out that climate change has negative impacts on the livelihoods of our people, causing tragedies such as droughts, water scarcity, excessive rains and land erosion leading to poor agricultural output and food insecurity.

Furthermore, poor Governance is eroding public trust in the work of the Government. To address these issues and many other challenges confronting our nation, we must implement the SWAPO Party Election Manifesto for the years 2025-2030 on the basis of the Implementation Plan. The Implementation Plan has to be carried out together with other planned national development programs.

As appointees of the President, Regional Governors perform critical functions by assisting the President in overseeing the administration of our fourteen Regions. As part of one Government and on the basis of the principle of One Heart and One Mind, Regional Governors must

4

contribute proactively to bring about the much-needed changes in the living standards of our people. Governors must inform the President in a timely manner on all matters of great concern as they happen in their respective regions.

Having said that, I now have the honour to appoint the following persons to the position of Regional Governor in their respective regions:

1. Honorable Verna Sinimbo, as the Governor of Kavango- West Region;

2. Honorable Julius Hamunyera Hambyuka, as Governor of Kavango- East Region;

3. Honorable Sacky Kathindi, as the Governor of Oshikoto Region;

4. Honorable Vipuakuje Muharukua, as the Governor of Kunene Region;

5. Honorable John Julius //Khmuseb, as the Governor of Otjozondjupa Region;

6. Honorable Sam Shafiishuna Nujoma Jnr, as the Governor of Khomas Region and;

7. Honorable Riaan Charles McNab, as the Governor of Hardap Region.

Let me congratulate all of you on your appointments as Governors in your respective Regions. In appointing you, I have trust and confidence in you to serve the nation to the best of your abilities without fear or favor or nepotism. I consider you as people of integrity and I expect nothing less from you in executing your duties. Unethical behavior is equal to corruption, which undermines development and should be avoided in the performance of your duties and among the people you serve and work with.

Remember, "THERE SHALL BE NO BUSINESS AS USUAL" and lack of implementation of Government policies and programmes will not be accepted. I also do not want to hear the public complaining about issues for which you must provide solutions. You must therefore, stand ready to

6

address those issues within the scope of your responsibilities without delay.

In the execution of your work, it is important to collaborate and to involve the communities and other stakeholders in your areas of responsibility in order to ensure ownership of all that is being done in the interest of the people. You must plan collectively, by collaborating with Regional Councils and Local Authorities, including Traditional, Church, Business and Community Leaders, as well as other stakeholders, who can make a positive and meaningful contribution to regional development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

I have chosen you out of many other equally capable Namibians because I believe that you have the capabilities and abilities to efficiently deliver services to our people. It must therefore, be underscored that effective service delivery must be your password in executing your daily work. It must also be pointed out that your work will be closely monitored. And in order to ensure effective service delivery, you must be available to address problems in your

7

respective Regions in consultation with Offices, Ministries and Agencies as the situation demands.

I urge all of you to take your responsibilities seriously and to serve in the best interest of all Namibians. Let us all stand together in our commitment to better service delivery and to collaborate for a brighter future for our nation. Let me once more again congratulate you on your important national responsibilities.

I thank you.

Statement-by-Her-Excellency-Dr.-Netumbo-Nandi-Ndaitwah-on-the-Occasion-of-the-Appointment-of-Regional-Governors-27-March-2025-docxDownload