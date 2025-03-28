West Africa: Wanep Holds 18th General Meeting in Accra

The West Africa Network for Peacebuilding (WANEP) yesterday convened its 18th General Assembly, bringing together stakeholders to discuss the future of multilateralism and regionalism in West Africa.

The two-day meeting, themed: 'Shaping the Future of Multilateralism and Regionalism in West Africa,' aims to explore challenges and opportunities for civil society organisations (CSOs) in promoting peace, security, and sustainable development in the region.

Speaking at the opening of the meeting in Accra, the Executive Director of WANEP, Mrs Levinia Addae-Mensah, emphasised the significance of the successful conduct of elections in Ghana and Senegal in 2024, stating that these events have strengthened democracy in West Africa.

"The success story of Ghana and Senegal election, 2024, gives us a new sense of hope for the region," she said.

Related Articles

Mrs Addae-Mensah highlighted the complexities facing West Africa, including expanding insecurities, growing terrorism, democratic backsliding, regional fragmentation, and violent extremism.

She noted that these challenges have led to increased humanitarian effects, affecting energy access, education, and other critical areas.

She highlighted the importance of adapting to the rapidly evolving landscape, and lasting solutions to the challenges, citing successes in promoting peaceful democratic transitions in countries like Ghana and Senegal.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana West Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Despite these challenges, Mrs Addae-Mensah indicated that WANEP has played a critical role in promoting peaceful democratic transitions in countries like Ghana and Senegal.

The Executive Director noted that the future of CSOs in West Africa and Africa at large was at a critical juncture, as the region navigated significant shifts in multilateralism and regionalism.

A Research Fellow, Legon Centre for International Affairs and Diplomacy (LECIAD), University of Ghana, Dr Philip Attuquayefio, stated that the evolving landscape of multilateralism and regionalism in West Africa, marked by declining influence of Western-led international institutions, rising authoritarianism, and deepening economic integration.

Additionally, he noted the future of CSOs in West Africa amidst key shifts in multilateralism and regionalism would be defined by their adaptability, innovation, and strategic engagement.

"So CSOs must be bold, innovative, and strategic in their approach to navigating the complex and evolving landscape, by doing so, they can ensure that the region remains on a path towards peace, security, and prosperity for all," he highlighted.

The Executive Secretary of the National Peace Council, Dr George Amoh, emphasised the urgent need to safeguard democratic gains in West Africa, which were being eroded by conflicts