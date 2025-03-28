Nigeria: National Sports Festival - Wike Receives Torch of Unity, Tasks FCT Athletes

Abuja — FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has received the Torch of Unity for the 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival scheduled for Ogun State from May 16 to May 30, 2025.

He received the symbolic torch from FCT athletes and officials of the National Sports Commission yesterday.

The minister was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Chidi Amadi.

The ceremony followed the official inauguration of the Torch of Unity by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which will move around the 36 States of the Federation.

Wike stressed the role of the National Sports Festival in fostering national unity.

He also expressed his gratitude to all involved in the torch's journey, including the Mandate Secretary for the FCT Youth Secretariat, Hon. Abdullahi Ango and the members of the National Sports Commission.

The minister urged FCT athletes and coaches to dedicate themselves to achieving excellence at the Games and to return with laurels.

"Our athletes and coaches, you are here to represent the Federal Capital Territory. Your Minister is a man who is committed to accomplishments and performance. Your Minister is committed to results. So, we urge all of you representing FCT to go out there determined to ensure that you excel," he said.

The Director of Sports, FCTA, Luka Istifanus said thorough preparations had been made to ensure the success of the FCT contingent at the 22nd National Sports Festival.

He also called upon the athletes to strive for victory and bring pride to the FCT.

The Torch of Unity, a traditional symbol of the festival, representing unity, strength and sportsmanship, will continue its journey across all 36 states of the federation.