press release

The President of the Commission, H.E. Dr. Omar Alieu TOURAY, acting on the recommendation of the 53rd Ordinary Session of the Mediation and Security Council (MSC) at the Ministerial Level held on 11th December 2024 in Abuja, Nigeria, deployed a High-Level Political Mission to the Republic of Liberia from 23rd to 27th March 2025.

Prof. Ibrahim GAMBARI, former Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations for Political Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, led the Mission. The Mission comprised Mr. Moudjib Djinadou, Director of Political Affairs of UNOWAS representing the Special Representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations and Head of UNOWAS; H.E. Joao Ribeiro Butiam Co, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea Bissau to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and ECOWAS, and member of the ECOWAS Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC). The Mission was supported by a technical team led by H.E. Josephine Nkrumah, ECOWAS Resident Representative in Liberia; Mr. Ebenezer Asiedu, Head of Democracy and Good Governance; and Mr. Serigne Mamadou Ka, Ag. Head Electoral Assistance; Mr. Constant Gnacadja, Ag. Head of Mediation and Coordination of Regional Political Affairs, a staff member of the Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security of the ECOWAS Commission.

In leading the Mission, Prof. Gambari engaged the President of the Republic of Liberia, H.E. Joseph Nyuma BOAKAI and former Presidents Ellen Johnson SIRLEAF and George Manneh WEAH. The Mission also met the Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Sarah Beysolow NYANTI, and senior officials of the Ministry. Furthermore, the Mission held consultations with key stakeholders, including the leadership of the House of Representatives and representatives of the international community, on the ongoing impasse in the House of Representatives.

The Mission noted the positions of the various stakeholders and called on all stakeholders to prioritize Liberia's peace and stability to pave the way for inclusive socio-economic development and deepening of democracy in the country.

In this regard, the Mission urges:

President Joseph Nyuma BOAKAI and his predecessors to work closely together to enhance peace, stability and development in the country;

All stakeholders to respect the impending ruling of the Supreme Court;

All stakeholders to develop a roadmap to promptly end the impasse in the leadership of the House of Representatives; and

International stakeholders to support ongoing efforts to find lasting solutions to the current political impasse in the country.

Finally, the Mission wishes to assure all stakeholders of ECOWAS' enduring commitment to supporting Liberia in promoting peace, sustainable development and good governance.

Done at Monrovia, this 27th March 2025

Signed by Prof. Ibrahim Agboola GAMBARI