Sudan Junta Head El Burhan Defiant in Uncompromising Eid El Fitr Message

30 March 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Port Sudan — The President of Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Lt Gen General Abdelfattah El Burhan, has stated that "there will be no negotiations or compromise with those who violated the sanctity of the Sudanese people". He affirmed that "the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and their supporting forces will continue their battle to eliminate the rebellion and defeat the terrorist [Rapid Support Forces (RSF)] militia."

In an address to the Sudanese people on Saturday evening on the occasion of Eid El Fitr, El Burhan explained that "the armed forces stand at an equal distance from all citizens and do not side with any party at the expense of others."

El Burhan places the blame for the war at the feet of the RSF, saying: "It has caused the worst possible warfare to the nation and its citizens. The atrocities committed against our people and the bitterness these criminals have inflicted upon them, their images, sounds, and renewed wounds, render the options for dealing with these criminals and their supporters zero. I say to them, in the voice of the displaced and exiled people, those whose wealth has been plundered, those under siege, the bereaved mothers, the orphaned children, and the martyrs, that we will not forgive, we will not compromise, we will not negotiate, and we will not break our covenant with the martyrs."

He renews "the SAF pledge to the people that there will be no retreat from the defeat and crushing of the terrorist [RSF] militia".

(Source: SUNA)

At time of posting, the RSF has not released any official message for Eid El Fitr.Read El Burhan's complete statement here

