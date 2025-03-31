Nigeria: Lagos Records 10 Confirmed Diphtheria Cases in Three Months

According to him, other impacted LGAs include Alimosho, Badagry, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Ojo, Mushin and Lagos Island, where various numbers of suspected and confirmed cases were identified

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, says the state recorded 10 confirmed cases of diphtheria between 1 January and 27 March.

Mr Abayomi said in a statement on Sunday that health authorities are intensifying efforts to control the outbreak.

He said the outbreak was reported in multiple Local Government Areas (LGAs), with Eti-Osa being the most affected, recording 44 suspected cases.

According to him, other impacted LGAs include Alimosho, Badagry, Ikorodu, Kosofe, Ojo, Mushin and Lagos Island, where various numbers of suspected and confirmed cases were identified.

He said the laboratory tests on 76 samples confirmed 10 positive cases, while 63 returned negative results.

"Another three samples collected on 26 March are still pending results," he said.

He said confirmed cases had been linked to locations such as Kings College in Eti-Osa LGA, Lagos State Model School, and Meran in Alimosho LGA.

He said cases were confirmed at Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) in Mushin, De-Emmaculate School, Mile 12 in Kosofe LGA, and Gbara Junior Secondary School in Eti-Osa LGA.

"These areas remain focal points for intensified interventions, including targeted vaccination campaigns and public awareness efforts," he said.

"As part of the state's response, 21 individuals have received Diphtheria Antitoxin (DAT) treatment, with Kings College, Eti-Osa, accounting for the highest number of recipients - 14. Other beneficiaries were from Lagos State Model School, Meiran, and various locations in Alimosho, Kosofe, and Badagry," he said.

The commissioner said that all confirmed cases were mandated to remain on admission for treatment in the interest of public safety.

He urged the public to cooperate with health authorities, as the measure was crucial to prevent further transmission of the disease.

Mr Abayomi said that the suspected cases had fluctuated over the period, with some days recording as many as 15 cases and others as few as one.

He said that data analysis from the outbreak report showed that the outbreak peaked in the third, fourth, and tenth weeks of 2025, with four cases confirmed each week.

However, he noted that a decline in the number of cases in recent weeks indicated that containment measures might yield positive results.

He said the state government has intensified contact tracing efforts, with 118 individuals identified as potential contacts of infected persons.

"Out of these, follow-up has been completed for 100 individuals, while 18 are still pending," he said.

"Additionally, 36 individuals across affected LGAs have received prophylaxis to prevent further spread."

The commissioner reiterated that vaccination efforts targeting close contacts of index cases, suspected patients, and frontline health workers remained ongoing.

He said that 36,310 individuals had been vaccinated in response to the outbreak.

According to him, these include 7,473 individuals - aged 9 to 17 years and 28,837 individuals - aged 18 years and above, among whom 13,633 are healthcare workers.

He said that risk communication and public health sensitisation efforts, which commenced at the onset of the outbreak, had been reinforced through community-based social mobilisation and media campaigns.

Mr Abayomi urged strict adherence to precautionary measures as residents prepare for Eid-el-Fitr, Easter celebrations, and the second-term school vacation.

He advised the public to maintain high levels of hygiene, wash hands regularly, use sanitisers, and avoid crowded places.

He said there was a need for prompt reporting of symptoms such as cough, runny nose, fever, sore throat, red eyes, neck swelling and thick grey or white patches on the throat.

"Reporting these symptoms immediately can save lives and prevent further transmission of diphtheria," he said.

The commissioner said that the treatment for suspected cases is available free of charge at designated government health facilities.

He commended Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his swift and strategic intervention in containing the outbreak.

Mr Abayomi acknowledged the support of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), World Health Organisation (WHO) and UNICEF in providing technical assistance and resources to combat the disease.

He assured residents that the state government and its partners are intensifying surveillance, treatment, and prevention efforts.

"Residents are advised to stay informed and adhere to all public health advisories," he said.

He reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents, urging them to cooperate with health authorities to mitigate the outbreak of the disease and prevent future occurrences.

(NAN)