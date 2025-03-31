Nigeria: Money for Hospital Project Paid in Full Multiple Times With Nothing in Place - - ICPC

Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Aliyu, said the agency uncovered massive corruption where some (unnamed) government officials paid 100 per cent fees for a hospital project that was never built.

The ICPC chairman said the most troubling part of the corruption was that the officials ensured that the same project was paid for multiple times without ever building one hospital.

LEADERSHIP investigation discovered that even though the project was paid for five times, there was no sign of the project starting anywhere across the country.

Our further findings showed that the ICPC has traced the suspects involved in such crimes and working seriously towards recovering all funds paid for the project.

Though ICPC did not confirm if it was prosecuting the culprits or not, our investigation showed that the focus was on recovering the public funds.

Dr. Aliyu, who spoke at recen event, said that the hospital case was only one of very many instances of the endemic corruption in the country and that it must not be allowed to continue, urging the media and well-meaning members of the Nigerian public to sign unto the fight against the scourge of corruption.

"There was a case of a hospital which was paid for 100 per cent, five times. Yet, there was nothing to show for it. That tells you how bad the problem of corruption has become. We cannot continue like this.

"All of us should join hands to tackle corruption in this country. Fighting corruption is not easy because when you fight corruption, corruption fights back. Those involved in corruption are united in their evil. They try to lie against us in order to discredit what we are doing. But as a nation, all well-meaning members of the public must join hands to tackle corruption.

"We don't have an option. If we don't tackle corruption, our children will have no future. If we don't fight corruption, those involved will wreck the economy and we will all suffer for it," thr ICPC chairman stated.