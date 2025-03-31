Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitri - Governor Radda Greets Muslim Ummah, Urges Continued Prayers for Peace

30 March 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

"As we mark the end of this sacred month, I urge all Muslims to continue to embody the virtues of patience, compassion, and self-discipline cultivated during Ramadan"

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has extended warm greetings and felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

Mr Radda congratulated Muslims for successfully completing the holy month of Ramadan, a period dedicated to fasting, prayer, reflection, and service to community.

"As we mark the end of this sacred month, I urge all Muslims to continue to embody the virtues of patience, compassion, and self-discipline cultivated during Ramadan. Let these teachings guide our actions beyond the holy month as we work together to build a more harmonious society," said Governor Radda.

He stated that the principles of charity, empathy, and devotion should remain with us throughout the year, strengthening our commitment to service and community welfare.

"Our collective prayers are powerful instruments for positive change. Let us continue to pray for divine intervention in overcoming the challenges facing our dear state and country at large," Mr Radda urged.

"May Allah accept our worship and grant our prayers for peace, unity, and progress," he concluded.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.