Nigeria: Eid-El-Fitri - Governor Radda Greets Muslim Ummah, Urges Continued Prayers for Peace

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda has extended warm greetings and felicitations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

Mr Radda congratulated Muslims for successfully completing the holy month of Ramadan, a period dedicated to fasting, prayer, reflection, and service to community.

"As we mark the end of this sacred month, I urge all Muslims to continue to embody the virtues of patience, compassion, and self-discipline cultivated during Ramadan. Let these teachings guide our actions beyond the holy month as we work together to build a more harmonious society," said Governor Radda.

He stated that the principles of charity, empathy, and devotion should remain with us throughout the year, strengthening our commitment to service and community welfare.

"Our collective prayers are powerful instruments for positive change. Let us continue to pray for divine intervention in overcoming the challenges facing our dear state and country at large," Mr Radda urged.

"May Allah accept our worship and grant our prayers for peace, unity, and progress," he concluded.