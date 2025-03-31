Namibia: Cabinet Cuts - an Unexpected Lesson for Us All

opinion

The downsizing of Namibia's new Cabinet - by cutting the number of ministers from 21 to 14 - should serve as an enduring reminder to anyone aspiring to positions of national responsibility.

This decision, taken by Namibia's first female president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, not only reflects a commitment to streamlining government operations but also to introducing fresh faces and new ideas to the table.

Her actions signal a much-needed shift away from entrenched political players, providing an opportunity for new faces and younger, dynamic individuals who may bring a different and innovative approach to governance.

In her first major move as president, Nandi-Ndaitwah has demonstrated she intends to provide young people with a platform to contribute to national development.

By appointing fresh faces, she has opened the door for young leaders to test their abilities in a high-stakes environment.

Should they succeed, they will be well-positioned to contribute to the future of Namibia. Should they fail, they will doubtless be swiftly shown the door.

RISK AND REWARD

It's a high-risk, high-reward scenario and one that could help usher in much-needed changes this nation desperately craves.

For too long, the same individuals have largely dominated the political scene, with some seizing opportunities without delivering meaningful change; still, we valued their contributions.

The Nandi-Ndaitwah administration, however, is sending a message: Opportunism and political entrenchment will no longer be tolerated.

This is not just about changing faces; it is about holding people accountable for what they contribute and their performance in office.

If a minister does not deliver on their mandate, there is no place for them in the Cabinet, regardless of their status or previous positions held.

It is disheartening to witness how certain individuals try to cling to positions they failed to effectively manage in the past.

President Nandi-Ndaitwah's Cabinet reshuffle is a welcome change, providing a glimmer of hope for Namibians who have long advocated for more meaningful reforms.

IN WITH THE NEW

We hope the new Cabinet provides a break from entrenched power networks that have historically played a role in decision-making at the highest levels of government.

Indeed, it has been suggested that some opportunistic figures in previous administrations used their positions for personal gain.

Some of those with ties to the former government may feel threatened by the rise of "innocent" individuals to the Cabinet - individuals who have not (yet) been tainted by past inefficiencies.

Namibia is a government for all, not for an exclusive few.

This must be the guiding principle as we move forward.

The presence of new faces in the Cabinet should not be met with resistance or cynicism but with open-mindedness and hope for a better future.

If only those with established connections or the right political pedigree are appointed to government positions, how will we ever know if someone else - someone with fresh ideas and energy - could possibly do the job better?

It would be a bold move for the next government to consider appointing ministers from opposition parties such as the Independent Patriots for Change, Popular Democratic Movement and Affirmative Repositioning.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This could inject diversity and innovation into the administration, enriching Namibia's political landscape.

'LET'S SET AN EXAMPLE'

For now, we will wait and see if president Nandi-Ndaitwah will expand her search for talented leaders beyond her own political party.

The new Cabinet should be an example to those who have previously used political office for personal gain.

It should serve as a reminder that there are other Namibians - many of whom may even be better qualified, or better suited - in the wings ready to take up such responsibilities with integrity and vision.