Namibia: New Governors Told Unethical Behaviour Won't Be Accepted

28 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

PRESIDENT Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has told the seven newly appointed regional governors that unethical behavior will not be accepted and their performances will be monitored.

She said this on Friday at the announcement of new governors at the State House.

The new governors are: Verna Sinimbo (Kavango West), Julius Hambyuka (Kavango East), Sam Nujoma (Khomas), Vikuapuje Muharukua (Kunene), John //Khumseb (Otjozondjupa), Sacky Kathindi (Oshikoto) and Riaan McNab (Hardap).

"Unethical behaviour will not be accepted. Unethical behavior is equal to corruption, which undermines development and should be avoided in the performance of your duties and among the people you serve and work with. There shall be no business as usual," she said.

She added that failure to implement government policies and programmes will not be accepted.

Nandi-Ndaitwah also said governors should be ready to address issues within the scope of their responsibilities without delay, rather than allowing the public to complain repeatedly about issues.

In the execution of their work, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the governors should collaborate and involve the communities and other stakeholders in their areas of responsibility to ensure ownership.

"You must plan collectively, by collaborating with regional councils and local authorities including traditional, church, business and community leaders, as well as other stakeholders who can make a positive and meaningful contribution to regional development," she said.

The president said she chose the seven governors from a pool of equally capable Namibians because she believes they have the capabilities and abilities to efficiently deliver services to the people.

She said that effective service delivery must be the governors' password in executing their daily work.

"Your work will be closely monitored. And in order to ensure effective service delivery, you must be available to address problems in your respective regions in consultation with offices, ministries and agencies as the situation demands," she added.

